Eataly NYC Flatiron

Olive Oil Tasting at Eataly

After the depletion of my olive oil from Italy I wanted something very special to replace it. With the huge selection at Eataly choosing is no easy task. At one moment you think you want olive oil but then the next you are distracted by the selection of face creams (made with olive oil and great for dry skin) or the yogurt face masks, the useful but decorative kitchen tools and perhaps even the astounding amount of pasta you never knew existed. In the midst of the dizzying variety a member of Eataly’s team emerged from the steam of boiling pasta (similar to Venus emerging from sea foam except replace the sea shell for a boiling pot) and offered to conduct an olive oil tasting, something I thought I would have to go back to Italy for. He handed out the miniature plastic spoons and broke their selection down for us. The most popular olive oils were lined up on a display ranging from grassy (and less expensive) to more rich and subdued (most expensive). To taste olive oil you must sip it between your pursing lips so that you get both the aroma and that the taste is dispersed throughout your mouth. Doing so with the grassy olive oil with create a peppery/spicy effect that will probably make you cough. The Eataly team member said that coughing is actually a compliment to the olive oil producer. As we moved up on the budget scale the olive oil became less grassy and contained a smoother finish with no spice or resulting cough. Ask an Eataly associate to conduct your own tasting.