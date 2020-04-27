The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Luxury Hotel in the Heart of Manhattan

When it comes to luxury hotels in New York, Langham Place, New York, Fifth Avenue is hard to beat. From the moment you walk into the lobby, your "service stylist" makes sure your every wish is granted. Located in one of the unique areas of New York where several different neighborhoods meet, the city is waiting for you just outside the hotel's front doors. Bryant Park, The Empire State Building, Herald Square, and even Rockefeller Center are within a fifteen minute walk. While Korea Town, Murray Hill, and the Flatiron District are right around the corner. If this is your first time in New York, a stay here will save you some serious trekking. You'll also want to stay in and get pampered; dine at Ai Fiore, the hotel's Michelin starred restaurant, and get a spa treatment at the Chuan Body + Soul Spa. The 60 floor building is comprised of hotel rooms, event spaces, a state-of-the-art gym, restaurants/bars, and a luxury spa. The place is so desirable that the higher floors are reserved for residents—that's right, you can actually live here year-round too!