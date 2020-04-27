The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue
400 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
| +1 212-695-4005
The Langham, New York, Fifth AvenueMany temptations are under one roof at Fifth Avenue's Langham Place. This polished hotel bucks the trend of tiny Midtown hotel rooms with spaces that begin at 420 square feet and stretch up to apartment-style accommodations with full kitchens—an ideal setup for families. The style is modern and refined, from the sweeping staircase that connects the lobby to the Michelin-rated Ai Fiori restaurant of chef Michael White on the second floor. There's also Chuan Body + Soul, a day spa based on the principles of Chinese Medicine.
Living the Suite Life
Langham Place, New York, Fifth Avenue's 57 modern expansive suites have been carefully designed to create a residential feel — ideal for families and business stays — and reflecting the style and layout of a high-end New York City apartment. Each suite has lush carpeting and rich wood furnishings in the living rooms, dining areas, and bedrooms, including DUX Beds by Duxiana; full kitchens featuring Miele stovetops, ovens and refrigerators; individual en-suite washer and dryer; and oversized bathrooms with separate soaking bathtubs and standing showers. Multiple connecting room options offer the perfect solution for families traveling together.
Luxury Hotel in the Heart of Manhattan
When it comes to luxury hotels in New York, Langham Place, New York, Fifth Avenue is hard to beat. From the moment you walk into the lobby, your "service stylist" makes sure your every wish is granted. Located in one of the unique areas of New York where several different neighborhoods meet, the city is waiting for you just outside the hotel's front doors. Bryant Park, The Empire State Building, Herald Square, and even Rockefeller Center are within a fifteen minute walk. While Korea Town, Murray Hill, and the Flatiron District are right around the corner. If this is your first time in New York, a stay here will save you some serious trekking. You'll also want to stay in and get pampered; dine at Ai Fiore, the hotel's Michelin starred restaurant, and get a spa treatment at the Chuan Body + Soul Spa. The 60 floor building is comprised of hotel rooms, event spaces, a state-of-the-art gym, restaurants/bars, and a luxury spa. The place is so desirable that the higher floors are reserved for residents—that's right, you can actually live here year-round too!
The Lap of Luxury at Langham Place Fifth Avenue
Situated in the center of the city with curated contemporary style and sumptuous amenities, The Langham Place, Fifth Avenue is the place for a luxurious Fifth Avenue stay in New York. And with 157 guest rooms and 57 suites, there is the right space for any traveler. From the Empire State One Bedroom's floor to ceiling windows I had a view of New York life I've never seen before. The room itself was spacious; the entrance lead into a sitting room (complete with couch, television, and desk), to the separate bedroom, and two bathrooms. I also thought the espresso machine was an elegant touch to the overall decor. The room is equipped with a washer and dryer so you don't even have to worry about sending your laundry out. The hotel also provides complimentary services like pressing your clothing and replenishing beverages daily. As a travel writer and blogger, I've had the opportunity to stay at some pretty impressive hotels and Langham Place, Fifth Avenue definitely falls into that category.
Indulge in the Ultimate Spa Experience
Chuan Body + Soul is the only international spa concept based on the principles of Chinese Medicine. The spa menu is extensive and includes a variety of stress-relieving treatments that will leave you feeling rejuvenated. After your treatment, you can also relax in their steam rooms. There's also a strong focus on using natural and organic products you'll adore—many are available for purchase so you can take home a bit of the experience.
Enjoy A Quiet Morning Workout
Having been a member of three different gyms during my years in New York, the first thing that really struck me about the Langham Place, New York, Fifth Avenue's gym was the size of the space. I was impressed that the gym included an assortment of state-of-the-art workout equipment, as well as complimentary apples, newspapers, and beverages. Reserved exclusively for hotel guests and residents of the Langham Place, New York, Fifth Avenue, it never feels too crowded. Another perk is that it's open 24/7 so if you're a restless sleeper or a victim of jet lag, you can hit the gym at an hour of the day or night.