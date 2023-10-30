Travel InspirationHotels

The Mark Hotel

25 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075
https://www.themarkhotel.com/
(212) 744-4300
A daytime view of the atrium entrance to The Mark Hotel, NYC

Francesco Tonelli/Photography: © 2014 Francesco Tonelli

From the moment you step into the Mark Hotel, with its art deco-inspired lobby clad in black-and-white marble floors, the vibe is a blend of fashionable, worldly, and understated. Located in a landmark 1927 building on a tranquil corner of the Upper East Side, just a couple of blocks from Central Park, the 153-room hotel was designed by French interiors maven Jacques Grange. Accommodations feature furnishings in ebony, sycamore, and granite, while black-and-white-floored marble bathrooms are outfitted with soaking tubs and heated towel racks.

The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges serves seasonally driven menus with highlights including hamachi sashimi and simply grilled black sea bass or lamb chops, while the newer Caviar Kaspia at the Mark serves a legendary twice-baked potato dish with some of the world’s finest caviar.

By Jennifer Flowers

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

