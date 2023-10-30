From the moment you step into the Mark Hotel, with its art deco-inspired lobby clad in black-and-white marble floors, the vibe is a blend of fashionable, worldly, and understated. Located in a landmark 1927 building on a tranquil corner of the Upper East Side, just a couple of blocks from Central Park, the 153-room hotel was designed by French interiors maven Jacques Grange. Accommodations feature furnishings in ebony, sycamore, and granite, while black-and-white-floored marble bathrooms are outfitted with soaking tubs and heated towel racks.

The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges serves seasonally driven menus with highlights including hamachi sashimi and simply grilled black sea bass or lamb chops, while the newer Caviar Kaspia at the Mark serves a legendary twice-baked potato dish with some of the world’s finest caviar.