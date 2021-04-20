Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France, ironically in response to the repressive nature of the Napolean government. It a symbol of freedom that has been said to have caused immigrants entering New York Harbor to burst in to tears upon seeing her.



The famous poem about Lady Liberty was written by Emma Lazarus in 1883 for an auction to raise money for the statue's pedestal construction. The poem is written for the millions of immigrants who came to America through Ellis Island and who would pass by the Statue in the final moments of their journey to new opportunity.



The New Colossus



Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she

With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

- Emma Lazarus, 1883