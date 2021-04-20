The Beekman Hotel
History is alive at this downtown property, housed in the iconic Temple Court building designed by architect James M. Farnsworth in 1881. At check-in, pause to appreciate the nine-story atrium and skylight, then head to one of the 287 fully appointed rooms, which include 38 suites and two penthouses with private rooftop terraces. Each space comes with luxurious amenities like Carrara marble-tiled bathrooms with oversized rain showers, exclusive D.S & Durga toiletries, and around-the-clock room service courtesy of chef Tom Colicchio’s Crafted Hospitality. Should guests want to eat outside of their room, the hotel is also home to Keith McNally’s Augustine (which serves refined, brasserie-style fare with a focus on rotisserie options) and Colicchio’s Temple Court (where classic dishes like lobster thermidor and oysters Rockefeller fill the menu). Those requiring reservations beyond hotel doors should call upon the Les Clefs d’Or-recognized concierge team.