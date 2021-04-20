Mandarin Oriental, New York
80 Columbus Circle
| +1 212-805-8800
Mandarin Oriental, New YorkLocated just footsteps from the hustle of Columbus Circle, this five-star property serves as the ultimate urban escape. More than 240 rooms and suites showcase stunning views of the Time Warner Center, Hudson River, and Manhattan skyline, while carrying their own perks within (Atelier Cologne amenities, cherry wood furnishings, walk-in showers). Chances are guests will want to wander beyond the rooms when the on-site dining is as good as it is here—a statement confirmed with the 2017 opening of the Aviary, a drinking destination from chef Grant Achatz that offers multiple courses of over-the-top cocktails and not-your-average snacks. The serious spirits-seeker will be in good company one room over in the Office, the clandestine cocktail haunt also from Achatz and crew that’s known for its impressive array of obscure, vintage bottles. The next morning, be sure to visit Asiate, the hotel’s signature restaurant offering modern American cuisine and unparalleled views of Columbus Circle and Central Park.
