Arthouse Hotel

2178 Broadway, W 77th St, New York, NY 10024, USA
At-home entertainers will enjoy the expansive digs at this Upper West Side property, where a number of studios and suites feature terraces and enough space to host upwards of 30 guests. Even its more modestly sized rooms evoke big-time comfort, though, thanks to luxury bedding, signature mattresses, and an array of everyday conveniences (think Keurig machines and free morning papers). There are plenty of perks to be found beyond the rooms as well, namely at the property’s three dining venues. Serafina restaurant excels at Northern Italian plates, while LOCL offers speakeasy-inspired cocktails alongside live piano sets and a library with an original fireplace. Guests will also want to check out RedFarm, where chef Joe Ng serves clever takes on Chinese fare and dim sum, such as oxtail dumplings and BBQ duck lettuce wraps.

By Nicole Schnitzler
