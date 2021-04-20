The William Vale
The William ValeIt’s hard not to feel hip upon entering this Williamsburg hotel. Credit those Insta-cool vibes to the always abuzz rooftop lounge Westlight, or to Leuca, where food-loving socialites flock for a taste of the Italian plates that chef Andrew Carmellini does best. Thanks to the hotel’s partnership with Brooklyn Arts Council, locally designed artworks greet guests in each of the 183 rooms, as do luxe Frette linens, floor-to-ceiling windows, and wraparound balconies with stellar views of the Manhattan skyline. Once settled in, it’s straightaway to the pool, a 60-foot stretch of water surrounded by daybeds and cabanas. If you’d prefer a private hot tub, book the Vale Garden Residence, a two-story suite complete with an open-air Jacuzzi, a fully furnished patio, and its own covetable city vistas.
A modern-industrial hotel with killer views.
Beautiful Hotel
This all-balcony hotel in Williamsburg is full of gorgeous art & contemporary design. With two restaurants by Andrew Carmellini, the Italian Leuca and the the diner-style Mister Dips, it's a great food destination for visitors and New Yorkers alike. Rooftop bar Westlight offers great views of the city if you can avoid the crowds, and their pool is open to the public (great for summertime staycations). Great addition to the neighborhood.