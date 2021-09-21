Lemon's
In 2021, this property reopened as Bar Blondeau, a French-style wine bar.
In May 2019, the rooftop bar at The Wythe Hotel was reborn as Lemon's, a summery space inspired by coastal Italy. While the expansive views of Manhattan remain the same, the moody navy and gold decor of the previous bar, The Ides, has been replaced with sunny yellow wallpaper, muted orange banquettes, and rattan lamps for a relaxed and unpretentious vibe.
With more seating outdoors than before and a new cocktail menu that focuses on low ABV spritz-style drinks, Lemon's invites you to camp out for the day. After taking over the restaurant downstairs at the Wythe Hotel, Jon Neidich and Golden Age Hospitality also completely redid the food menu upstairs with chefs Aidan O'Neal and Jake Leiber from Greenpoint's Chez Ma Tante. Shareable plates include stracciatella on toast with preserved lemon and a meat and cheese board loaded with mortadella and Italian ham.