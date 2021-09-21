Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lemon's

80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Website
| +1 718-218-7500
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States
Lemon's New York New York United States

More info

Lemon's

In 2021, this property reopened as Bar Blondeau, a French-style wine bar.

In May 2019, the rooftop bar at The Wythe Hotel was reborn as Lemon's, a summery space inspired by coastal Italy. While the expansive views of Manhattan remain the same, the moody navy and gold decor of the previous bar, The Ides, has been replaced with sunny yellow wallpaper, muted orange banquettes, and rattan lamps for a relaxed and unpretentious vibe.

With more seating outdoors than before and a new cocktail menu that focuses on low ABV spritz-style drinks, Lemon's invites you to camp out for the day. After taking over the restaurant downstairs at the Wythe Hotel, Jon Neidich and Golden Age Hospitality also completely redid the food menu upstairs with chefs Aidan O'Neal and Jake Leiber from Greenpoint's Chez Ma Tante. Shareable plates include stracciatella on toast with preserved lemon and a meat and cheese board loaded with mortadella and Italian ham.
By Lyndsey Matthews
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses
Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses
Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers
Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers
These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination
These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination
Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood
Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood