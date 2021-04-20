Where are you going?
The Whitby Hotel

18 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Website
| +1 212-586-5656
Crosby Street Hotel founders Tim and Kit Kemp are behind this Midtown property, which opened its doors in February 2017. Each room boasts a personality of its own, complete with playful pieces of artwork and color-forward design by Kit. High ceilings, long foyers, and walk-in closets help guests feel more at home than on the road, as does a stop at the Drawing Room before lights out. It’s here that floral curtains, oversized armchairs, and book-lined walls greet guests who want a nightcap from the honor bar, which is always stocked with top-shelf liquors, wines, and pre-batched cocktails. Pick your poison and enjoy it in your deep-soaking tub, where a TV and lineup of bespoke bath products await. Come morning, head to the light-drenched Orangery for breakfast favorites like avocado toast, acai bowls, and brioche French toast.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

