The Greenwich Hotel On a charming corner of Greenwich Street in TriBeCa, the Greenwich Hotel is a sophisticated downtown Manhattan property co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro. Since opening in 2008, this boutique hotel has earned a reputation for its discretion (only a small sign signals the entrance), offering the type of service and privacy that attracts celebrity guests. No two of the 88 rooms are alike; the design is unfussy, and pleasantly understated. Keep an eye out for abstract expressionist paintings by Robert DeNiro's father, Robert DeNiro Sr., throughout the hotel. Spacious bathrooms—finished in Moroccan tile or Italian Carrera marble—are a highlight of the rooms. Start your stay with a swim in the lantern-lit swimming pool before sipping a pre-dinner cocktail in the guests-only drawing room, complete with a fireplace. The hotel is also home to neighborhood favorite Italian restaurant, Locanda Verde.