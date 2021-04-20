The Greenwich Hotel
377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013, USA
| +1 212-941-8900
The Greenwich HotelOn a charming corner of Greenwich Street in TriBeCa, the Greenwich Hotel is a sophisticated downtown Manhattan property co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro. Since opening in 2008, this boutique hotel has earned a reputation for its discretion (only a small sign signals the entrance), offering the type of service and privacy that attracts celebrity guests. No two of the 88 rooms are alike; the design is unfussy, and pleasantly understated. Keep an eye out for abstract expressionist paintings by Robert DeNiro's father, Robert DeNiro Sr., throughout the hotel. Spacious bathrooms—finished in Moroccan tile or Italian Carrera marble—are a highlight of the rooms. Start your stay with a swim in the lantern-lit swimming pool before sipping a pre-dinner cocktail in the guests-only drawing room, complete with a fireplace. The hotel is also home to neighborhood favorite Italian restaurant, Locanda Verde.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Stylish Stay in Downtown Manhattan
The Greenwich Hotel is an 88 room luxury property situated on a quiet corner in cobble-stoned Tribeca that features individually designed guest rooms (no two are alike,) an indoor heated lantern-lit pool, and one of NYC's best Italian restaurants on-site -- Andrew Carmellini’s Locanda Verde.
almost 7 years ago
Shibui Spa Pool at The Greenwich Hotel
Shibui Spa of The Greenwich Hotel houses a lantern-lit swimming pool and lounge area. It's roofed under a 250-year old wood and bamboo farmhouse that was reconstructed in the Greenwich by Japanese craftsman. While that sinks in.... The area is so dimly lit and serene, it allows for ones' natural center of relaxation to come into play. Leaving you grounded, calm and at peace.
almost 7 years ago
Hibiscus Tea Poolside at The Greenwich Hotel
Down to every minute detail, you can see the element of care and design taken to conceptualize an authentic Japanese feel.
almost 7 years ago
The Greenwich Hotel
The Greenwich Hotel drawing room has the classic decor of traditional meets new world. Many pieces including the mirrored wall in the photo have been deconstructed and reborn into something new, with interior architectural ideas being drawn from various cultural influences.
almost 7 years ago
N. Moore Duplex Penthouse at The Greenwich Hotel
The design aesthetics run from the ceiling to the floor and are accented throughout with distinct decor.
almost 7 years ago
Art at the Greenwich Hotel
Most of the common areas, rooms, suites and penthouses are outfitted with works of art by abstract expressionist painter Robert De Niro, Sr.