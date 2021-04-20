The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel
The Carlyle, a Rosewood HotelThis Upper East Side hotel opened its doors in 1930 and, since then, has offered big-city accommodations to a legion of luminaries, from John F. Kennedy and Ingrid Bergman to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Its famed restaurant Café Carlyle is where much of the action—and longstanding history—exists, having consistently hosted top talent like Woody Allen, Alan Cumming, and Rita Wilson since opening in 1955. The property’s famed Bemelmans Bar is another favorite, especially for nightly live jazz, masterful cocktails, and, during the holidays, a Madeline tea (inspired by Madeline author Ludwig Bemelmans, who was commissioned in 1947 for the bar’s iconic, large-scale murals). More R&R can be found at the hotel’s Sisley-Paris Spa, an urban retreat offering an array of decadent facial and body treatments. Once back in their rooms, guests can enjoy all the in-suite fixings, from soaking tubs and epic skyline views to luxe-modern designs by Lisbon-born Alexandra Champalimaud.
The Carlyle sits on Madison Avenue in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood. The hotel is where Kate Middleton and Prince William stayed on their first joint trip to the city. It’s where Bill Murray ran amok, singing and dancing with fellow celebrities for his 2015 Netflix special, A Very Murray Christmas. It’s where Alan Cumming spontaneously stripped off all his clothes for the cover of his 2016 album, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs: Live at the Café Carlyle.