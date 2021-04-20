The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel 35 East 76th Street

Photo courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel This Upper East Side hotel opened its doors in 1930 and, since then, has offered big-city accommodations to a legion of luminaries, from John F. Kennedy and Ingrid Bergman to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Its famed restaurant Café Carlyle is where much of the action—and longstanding history—exists, having consistently hosted top talent like Woody Allen, Alan Cumming, and Rita Wilson since opening in 1955. The property’s famed Bemelmans Bar is another favorite, especially for nightly live jazz, masterful cocktails, and, during the holidays, a Madeline tea (inspired by Madeline author Ludwig Bemelmans, who was commissioned in 1947 for the bar’s iconic, large-scale murals). More R&R can be found at the hotel’s Sisley-Paris Spa, an urban retreat offering an array of decadent facial and body treatments. Once back in their rooms, guests can enjoy all the in-suite fixings, from soaking tubs and epic skyline views to luxe-modern designs by Lisbon-born Alexandra Champalimaud.