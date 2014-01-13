Boston’s Logan International Airport is about 20 minutes from downtown by taxi; fares will run about $30 (including the airport/toll fee). The public transportation system, MBTA, also runs directly to and from the airport. A fun option is the trip across the harbor by commuter boat, if you want to beat the notorious Boston traffic. Arriving by Amtrak train will bring you to either South Station or Back Bay, both located in convenient areas of the city.

MBTA trains and buses traverse the city. The “T,” organized by colored routes, is a reliable way to go, but remember the last ride is between 12 and 1 a.m. A $2.25 Charlie Card will allow you to travel on all lines for one price, or you can ge a day pass for $12 or a seven-day pass for $21.25. The MBTA mTicket option for commuter rail and ferry rides allows mobile ticketing via your smartphone. Taxis are readily available, as are services like Uber and Lyft. (In order to call one of these services, you’ll have to download their respective apps.) Zipcar and the city’s extensive bike-sharing program, Bluebikes, are two additional alternatives.