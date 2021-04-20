Arlo SoHo
Just steps away from world-class shopping, historic architecture, and an abundance of popular bars and restaurants, this Soho property is a favorite for on-the-fly bookings and long-awaited getaways alike. More than 325 rooms of various sizes and buildouts (city king, two-twin room, bunk room) help to meet travelers’ needs, but it’s safe to say they all share one goal: to make the best possible use of tight spaces through savvy design and a polished, no-frills aesthetic. Guests needn’t worry about the chance to stretch their legs, though, as an array of common areas awaits, including Harold’s (elevated comfort fare), the Lobby Bar (good for “Taco Tuesdays” and “Shuck Work Wednesdays”), and the recently opened Arlo Roof Top (where comfortable lounge seating meets a selection of craft cocktails). Don’t miss the interior courtyard, a signature feature that’s open 24/7 and full of exciting programming, including the current “Camp Arlo”—a summer-centric pop-up of tents, boozy ice cream, and specialty hot dogs.