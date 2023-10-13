Sarah Purkrabek

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Santa Monica
Beaches
Where to Find the Very Best Beaches in California
October 13, 2023 02:08 PM
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Michelle Konstantinovsky
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
December 7, 2022 07:37 PM
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Chloe Arrojado
Taylor's, steakhouse, Koreatown, Central L.A., just a few miles west of Downtown, classic menu, no frills, affordable
Taylor’s Steak House
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
burger joint, Los Angeles, Koreatown’s first all-vegan restaurant, Coachella food stall debut, quality, organic
Monty’s Good Burger
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
A freshly made white fish ceviche with red onion, red pepper, yellow pepper, cucumber, lime, and green onion.
Casablanca Restaurant and Tequila Emporium
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
Musso & Frank Grill
The Musso & Frank Grill
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
Why You Should Go to L.A. This Fall
Where to Go in Fall
Why You Should Go to L.A. This Fall
October 15, 2019 05:03 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
The Best Free Things to Do in San Francisco
Cities We Love
The Best Free Things to Do in San Francisco
March 26, 2019 07:46 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
How to See Los Angeles for Free
Cities We Love
How to See Los Angeles for Free
March 22, 2019 03:41 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
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El Fogon Restaurant
December 2, 2018 08:34 AM
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Sarah Purkrabek
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Maya Beach Hotel and Bistro
November 27, 2018 08:30 AM
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Sarah Purkrabek
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Naïa Resort and Spa
November 14, 2018 08:38 AM
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Sarah Purkrabek
How to See the World’s Most Glorious Glaciers Before It’s Too Late
Expedition Cruises
How to See the World’s Most Glorious Glaciers Before It’s Too Late
November 8, 2018 03:21 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
How Independence Days Are Celebrated All Over the World
Holiday Travel
How Independence Days Are Celebrated All Over the World
July 2, 2018 08:00 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
Providence
Providence
June 29, 2018 09:40 AM
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Sarah Purkrabek
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Redbird
March 25, 2018 11:20 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
The Chemosphere House, Los Angeles, United States. Architect: John Lautner, 1960. Distant exterior view.
Chemosphere House
March 24, 2018 01:26 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
Dark circle with ring of orange around it against a black background
Natural Wonders
How to See the August Solar Eclipse, According to an Eclipse Concierge
July 25, 2017 03:41 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
How One Traveler Made His Dream of Biking the Tour de France Come True
Epic Trips
How One Traveler Made His Dream of Biking the Tour de France Come True
June 28, 2017 11:35 AM
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Sarah Purkrabek
What It’s Like to Swim With Whale Sharks
Epic Trips
What It’s Like to Swim With Whale Sharks
June 27, 2017 10:58 AM
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Sarah Purkrabek
What Greece Can Teach You About Cooking—and Life
Restaurants + Cafés
What Greece Can Teach You About Cooking—and Life
June 22, 2017 06:07 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
A Guide to Flying Around the World at Every Budget
Air Travel News
A Guide to Flying Around the World at Every Budget
June 20, 2017 12:22 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
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Tipsy Tuna Sports Bar
June 6, 2017 06:54 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
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Zum Gemalten Haus
June 6, 2017 06:54 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
14 Excellent Art Museums With Free Entry
Art + Architecture
14 Excellent Art Museums With Free Entry
May 18, 2017 11:59 AM
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Sarah Purkrabek
Draymond Green Talks Last-Minute Travel, His Travel Must-Have, and His Love for HotelTonight
Packing Tips + Gear
Draymond Green Talks Last-Minute Travel, His Travel Must-Have, and His Love for HotelTonight
March 27, 2017 01:57 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
Work in Tech? New Zealand Will Pay to Help You Move
Trending News
Work in Tech? New Zealand Will Pay to Help You Move
February 23, 2017 01:53 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
Here’s the Best Way to Find Unique Dining Experiences When You Travel
Restaurants + Cafés
Here’s the Best Way to Find Unique Dining Experiences When You Travel
February 23, 2017 12:21 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
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Photo Essays
8 Photos That Showcase the Dreams and Fears of Refugee Children
February 15, 2017 08:44 PM
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Sarah Purkrabek
An Inside Look at the Real Oaxaca
Art + Culture
An Inside Look at the Real Oaxaca
February 14, 2017 11:39 AM
 · 
Sarah Purkrabek
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