Blackbird Restaurant

Blackbird

Blackbird opened in 1997, and its Paul Kahan won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2013. I spent five hours there on New Year’s Eve eating a 10-course tasting meal with some of my best friends. We were a relatively large group in a small space filled with couples, but the waitstaff orchestrated our meal at the perfect unhurried pace. One of my friends has a crazy number of allergies and every course was adjusted for her without any issues at all. The wine pairings were ideal, there was so much food I couldn’t finish the last couple of courses, and I’ve never had beef tartare so luscious.