Blackbird Restaurant

I'm lucky to have food loving friends to tell me about this amazing deal. Normally, the menu items are triple the price at dinner but you get an appetizer, main and dessert for $22 at lunch during the week. It really gives you the chance to try out a nice restaurant. I loved the simplicity and intimacy of this white yet warm room full of business folk but food loving patrons as well. I got: the arctic char, the duck and the winter coup for dessert. I also recommend splurging on a boozy cocktail. They're delicious here. Ryan, the bartender, is the best. He even wrote down his favourite recommendations for me (again, always talk to the bartender for the best local restaurant/bar tips. They know). One of the best deals in Chicago , I found.