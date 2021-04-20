Blackbird Restaurant
619 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
| +1 312-715-0708
Photo courtesy of Blackbird
Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm
BlackbirdWhen it opened doors in 1998, this West Loop destination helped pave the way for Restaurant Row and all of the gastronomic glory that would follow. Ever since, Blackbird's been filling seats (intimate banquette seating, thank you) with diners eager for refined New American fare, like ahi tuna poke with lamb bacon and sorrel, roasted Rohan duck with new potatoes and grilled gem lettuce, Slagel Farm beef striploin with eggplant and dandelion, everything as enjoyable to look at as it is to eat. Try the tasting menu, a 10-course meal showcasing of some of the season’s best finds. For shared plates in a more casual setting, head next door to Avec, the restaurant’s sister spot specializing in Mediterranean-inspired fare.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Blackbird
Blackbird opened in 1997, and its Paul Kahan won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2013. I spent five hours there on New Year’s Eve eating a 10-course tasting meal with some of my best friends. We were a relatively large group in a small space filled with couples, but the waitstaff orchestrated our meal at the perfect unhurried pace. One of my friends has a crazy number of allergies and every course was adjusted for her without any issues at all. The wine pairings were ideal, there was so much food I couldn’t finish the last couple of courses, and I’ve never had beef tartare so luscious.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Best Fancy Deal: Weekday $22 Fixe Prixe at Blackbird
I'm lucky to have food loving friends to tell me about this amazing deal. Normally, the menu items are triple the price at dinner but you get an appetizer, main and dessert for $22 at lunch during the week. It really gives you the chance to try out a nice restaurant. I loved the simplicity and intimacy of this white yet warm room full of business folk but food loving patrons as well. I got: the arctic char, the duck and the winter coup for dessert. I also recommend splurging on a boozy cocktail. They're delicious here. Ryan, the bartender, is the best. He even wrote down his favourite recommendations for me (again, always talk to the bartender for the best local restaurant/bar tips. They know). One of the best deals in Chicago, I found.