Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Blackbird Restaurant

619 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA
Website
| +1 312-715-0708
Blackbird Chicago Illinois United States
Blackbird Chicago Illinois United States
Blackbird Chicago Illinois United States
Blackbird Chicago Illinois United States
Blackbird Chicago Illinois United States
Blackbird Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

Blackbird

When it opened doors in 1998, this West Loop destination helped pave the way for Restaurant Row and all of the gastronomic glory that would follow. Ever since, Blackbird's been filling seats (intimate banquette seating, thank you) with diners eager for refined New American fare, like ahi tuna poke with lamb bacon and sorrel, roasted Rohan duck with new potatoes and grilled gem lettuce, Slagel Farm beef striploin with eggplant and dandelion, everything as enjoyable to look at as it is to eat. Try the tasting menu, a 10-course meal showcasing of some of the season’s best finds. For shared plates in a more casual setting, head next door to Avec, the restaurant’s sister spot specializing in Mediterranean-inspired fare.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kaitlyn Barrett
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Blackbird

Blackbird opened in 1997, and its Paul Kahan won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in 2013. I spent five hours there on New Year’s Eve eating a 10-course tasting meal with some of my best friends. We were a relatively large group in a small space filled with couples, but the waitstaff orchestrated our meal at the perfect unhurried pace. One of my friends has a crazy number of allergies and every course was adjusted for her without any issues at all. The wine pairings were ideal, there was so much food I couldn’t finish the last couple of courses, and I’ve never had beef tartare so luscious.
Natalie Taylor
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Best Fancy Deal: Weekday $22 Fixe Prixe at Blackbird

I'm lucky to have food loving friends to tell me about this amazing deal. Normally, the menu items are triple the price at dinner but you get an appetizer, main and dessert for $22 at lunch during the week. It really gives you the chance to try out a nice restaurant. I loved the simplicity and intimacy of this white yet warm room full of business folk but food loving patrons as well. I got: the arctic char, the duck and the winter coup for dessert. I also recommend splurging on a boozy cocktail. They're delicious here. Ryan, the bartender, is the best. He even wrote down his favourite recommendations for me (again, always talk to the bartender for the best local restaurant/bar tips. They know). One of the best deals in Chicago, I found.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points