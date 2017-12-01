Travelers’ Choice Awards: The Top Destinations for 2017

U.S. ROAD TRIP: CALIFORNIA
Occupying over 150,000 square miles, California is big enough for a country’s worth of road trips. The most famous one—a 650-mile drive down Highway 1—will take you from the redwood forests of northern California down the coast through Monterey Bay and straight past the mansions of Malibu.FINALISTS:
EUROPEAN CITY: BARCELONA
The resilience of Barcelona—and its residents’ fierce multicultural pride—was on full display after last summer's terrorist attack on Las Ramblas. Within days, half a million Catalonians marched for peace bearing signs that read “No to Islamophobia." Even now, as the Catalonian capital wrestles with the aftermath of this fall’s secession vote, its broad avenues and atmospheric Gothic quarter remain as enticing as ever, thanks to its inimitable mix of modern architecture, lively tapas bars, and vibrant arts scene.
FINALISTS:
MadridADVENTURE: TORRES DEL PAINE, PATAGONIA
Forget the teachings of Wild
and Eat, Pray, Love
: The way to truly find yourself
is near the end of the Earth, where the scenery skews otherworldly with snow-capped mountains, home-sized icebergs, emerald greens, deep teal blues—and no other souls for miles.FINALISTS:
Cold water surfing in NorwayCARIBBEAN/MEXICO BEACH: TURKS & CAICOS
The archipelago recovered from hurricane season and is ready for visitors. There’s no better place to stroll white-sand beaches or try kitesurfing for the first time. FINALISTS:
WINE REGION: BORDEAUX
Yes, Bordeaux produces some of the world’s finest wines. But for oenophiles, the French region necessitates a pilgrimage not just for the tastings but also for the conversations. Here, wine—drinking it, growing it, debating it, sharing it—is as ingrained into daily life as a relationship with a loved one.FINALISTS:
If this fall’s opening of South Africa’s first contemporary art museum, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art, isn’t enough of a reason to visit
, then the diverse music scene—with its epicenter at the long-standing venue The Assembly—surely will be.FINALISTS:
The tiny Hawaiian island of Lanai
is as untouched as it gets. With only 30 miles of paved roads and not a single stoplight, visitors can scuba dive in underwater coral grottoes, snorkel with dolphins and sea turtles, and hike the impressive Koloiki Ridge.FINALISTS:
ASIAN/MIDDLE EASTERN CITY: TOKYO
A trip to Tokyo will teach you what Japanophiles have long known: The city is a hotbed for great food, interesting subcultures, forward-looking fashion, and fascinating art, all packaged together with that distinctly technological Japanese flair.FINALISTS:
Thanks to a plethora of music festivals (Austin City Limits, Euphoria, SXSW), a surge of tech jobs, and many beloved local food movements (see: breakfast tacos), Austin is becoming America’s millennial city. As for a fresh reason to visit in 2018, look no further than the newest Proper Hotels property, Proper Austin
. It’s set to open next fall in a fab downtown location with an exciting food and beverage scene designed by the team behind some of Austin’s best restaurants.FINALISTS:
EPIC TRIP: AN OVERWATER BUNGALOW IN FRENCH POLYNESIA
Is there any hotel experience as envied (or as Instagrammed) as the overwater bungalow? If there is, you’d be hard-pressed to find it, especially when said bungalow is located a few feet above the vibrant turquoise waters surrounding French Polynesia
.FINALISTS:
Camp in Oman’s desertGLOBAL FESTIVAL: DAY OF THE DEAD
Thousands of people from all over Mexico and the world will make their way to Oaxaca
for its annual Day of the Dead festival and all the dancing skeletons, intricate altar decorations, and pops of color that go with it.FINALISTS:
For the 2018 Winter Olympics, host city PyeongChang, South Korea
, is doing a lot with little space. Athletes will compete for the 102 gold medals being offered this year—more than in any previous winter games, thanks to six new events—in just two intimate Olympic parks.FINALISTS:
Kentucky Derby
2018 FIFA World Cup
Monaco Grand Prix
Super Bowl LII
Tour de France
Wimbledon
U.S. Open Golf
New York City Marathon
Winter X Games
There’s a reason every chef-in-training hopes to spend some time in the City of Light
. No matter how renowned the food scene of a city, how revered a restaurant, or how beloved a chef, there’s somewhere in Paris—whether at one of its over 70 Michelin-starred restaurants or at a hole-in-the-wall, locals-only dive—that’s doing it better.FINALISTS:
Two-time winter Olympics host St. Moritz isn’t just a world-class Swiss ski resort: It’s the birthplace of the luxury ski trip. Expert skiers can live out Olympic fantasies on the Piz Nair Wall, a downhill drop that forces athletes from 0 to 80 miles per hour in less than 10 seconds flat.FINALISTS:
WATER SPORTS DESTINATION: FIJI
Fiji’s clear blue waters beg for attention from travelers. And whether you’re on a boat cruising or game fishing; splashing in to snorkel, scuba dive, or swim; or jet skiing along gentle crests, the island makes sure you won’t leave without getting wet.
FINALISTS:
