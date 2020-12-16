Magnificient Maui
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Maui is probably the most popular destination within the Hawaiian Islands and rightly so. There is no end of beaches to lay on, drinks to try and food to discover.
What a different hotel resort experience! To stay at the Napili Kai Beach Resort is like staying with extended family. Some may be strangers but you would never know it by the way you are treated. With many employees working here for decades, this...
When eating at the Sea House Restaurant, it's hard to decide what is actually better: the view of Molokaʽi across the water, or the Molokaʽi sweet potatoes used in the frittata. Either way, both combine for a memorable breakfast on the island's...
1100 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
In Maui's Upland country on the slopes of Haleakala is the Alii Kula Lavender Farm, a great spot for an adventurous morning or afternoon among the clouds. There are a dozen varieties of lavender harvested through out the year as well as a...
4051 Omaopio Rd #1, Kula, HI 96790, USA
A really fun experience! Located in the Kula area of Maui, the Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery is a really interesting place to visit. There are 30 different organically grown sugar cane grown on the farm - there is also a heritage plot...
3651 Omaopio Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Cute baby goats, hay rides, cheese - what's not to like? The Surfing Goat Dairy in the Kula region of Maui has something for everyone. The foodie will absolutely love everything on their menu with most of the goat cheese products prepared from...
When the paniolos - the Big Island (Portuguese) cowboys left Hawaii they forgot to teach the locals how to tune their guitars so they loosened up the strings (let out the slack) and this form of traditional Hawaiian guitar was born. These days...
2525 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In an island area of West Maui that draws many transplants and seasonal employees, Dale Simonson’s longevity at 40 years behind a bar is amazing. But top that with his expertise at making tropical drinks and his friendly attitude and the Tiki Bar...
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Not all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their...
1 Keomoku Highway, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
Find your inner Hawaiian with Auntie Irene and Sandra who present the Hookipa cultural program at the Ko'ele resort on the island of Lana'i keeping the history and culture of Hawaii alive. Ho`okipa, meaning hospitality in Hawaiian, is an on-going...
Kupu Pl, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA
Kupu Maui, a roving farm-to-table pop-up restaurant, hosts communal meals for up to 60 people at farms and other al fresco locations. Chefs prepare a multicourse dinner from island ingredients and donate the proceeds to charity. Tickets sell out...
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
Go for a swim at ‘O‘heo Gulch, just past the town of Hana near mile marker 42, then stop by this nearby farm stand (above). Strawberry papayas and lettuces from the 13-acre plot of land show up in baked goods, picked- to-order salads, and...
5031 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI 96713, USA
An antidote to hectic modern life, Travaasa Hana, on Maui’s remote eastern coast, feels like a step back in time. There are no televisions, radios, clocks, or air-conditioning (ceiling fans and panoramic sliding doors capture ocean breezes)...
345 Keawe St # 304, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Poke (pronounced POH-kay) is not only a staple of Hawaiian cuisine, it's also a favorite of diners needing a meal on the run. These bite-sized chunks of raw fish are seasoned with everything from soy sauce to seaweed, and you won't find a luau or...
658 Front St #160, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Front Street, Lahaina, is home to two famous burger joints. One has an oceanfront location and the name of a Jimmy Buffet song, and the other simply has the island's best burgers. While there's no denying the popularity of famously-named...
277 Lahainaluna Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Though it may seem like trivia, Hawaii is the only place in the United States that commercially harvests coffee. For years, Kona coffee from the Big Island of Hawaii has been a staple of Hawaii's bean scene, but in recent years, coffee has spread...
2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Located along the Kāʻanapali Boardwalk, this breezy, open-air beach bar celebrates all that’s authentically Hawaiian. The menu is full of freshly caught Hawaii fish, chicken and pork from local ranchers, and produce grown on more than 40...
1285 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In the mid-1800s, as Maui's sugar industry flourished, it became apparent that more laborers would be needed to meet the demand for sugar. To solve the shortage, thousands of immigrants from across the Pacific were brought to work in the fields....
605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
At Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei, visitors can take hour-long tours of the brewhouse, cellar, and packaging line, then adjourn to the tasting room with views of Haleakala and Molokini. There, they can sample beers, ciders, wines, and specialty...
600 Office Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Sansei offers what just might be Maui’s best sushi—a hotly contested title on an island with such rich Japanese roots. Housed in a plantation-style building, the restaurant lands on the contemporary side of things, offering creative...
624 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In the native Hawaiian language, the word "Lahaina" literally translates as "cruel, merciless sun." Given the name, it should come as little surprise that not only is Lahaina the hottest place on the island, but it can be five degrees warmer than...
1087 Limahana Pl, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Much more than just a restaurant or smoothie stop, Choice Health Bar is a culinary fusion of food, lifestyle, and positivity. This small restaurant in the Lahaina industrial park serves fresh kale salads and heaping acai bowls. The place is a...
15200 Haleakala Hwy, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Getting up early to view the sunrise on Haleakala - then make sure you have some fuel. Get coffee on the way up…it’s a necessity at that time of morning. Mike at Crater Coffee stand will great you with a big smile and cup of Joe. You can’t miss...
