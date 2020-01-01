Where are you going?
What You Need to Know If You Are Visiting Machu Picchu

Collected by Ana Paula Bedoya , AFAR Local Expert
Machu Picchu, voted one of the new seven wonders of the world, is practically synonymous with Peru. This Inca citadel was built during the 15th century, but remained unexplored until 1911 when Hiram Bingham found it in the rainforest. Why it was built and why it was abandoned is still a mystery. Here's what you need to know for your visit, including where to stay and how to get there.
Machu Pichu

Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Estación de Machu Picchu

Aguas Calientes, Peru
Machu Picchu is located just fifty miles from Cusco. However, there is no direct road between the two cities. Unless you're walking the Inca Trail, you'll need to take a train from Cusco. The main operators are Peru Rail and Inka Rail, each of...
Inca Trail

Peru
The Inca Trail is perhaps the most famous trek in Peru. This is the road to Machu Picchu, an ancient route that leads from the Sacred Valley into the heart of the Andes. You must obtain a permit and hire an official guide in order to hike the Inca...
Belmond Sanctuary Lodge

Carretera Hiram Bingham KM 7.5, Aguas Calientes, Peru
You’ll never sleep anywhere closer to Machu Picchu than Belmond Sanctuary Lodge—it’s adjacent to the site entrance, and the only hotel on the mountain. In fact, the lodge is built on the former staging area for American explorer...
Museo Manuel Chávez Ballon

Sendero al Museo, Peru
Machu Picchu is home to a number of artifacts from the Incan Empire. Archaeologists have studied these objects in their efforts to understand the significance of this mountaintop city to the larger Inca culture. The Manuel Chavez Ballón Site...
The Tree House

Calle Huanacaure 105, Cusco, Peru
Aguas Calientes is packed with restaurants catering to tourists: the offerings are usually very similar, and the prices are often too high for the quality of the food. The Tree House, however, is worth a visit. This restaurant is known for using...
Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel

Machu Picchu Pueblo (Aguas Calientes), Aguas Calientes, Peru
Set on 12 lush, cloud-forested acres next to the Urumbamba River, this eco-resort (a member of the National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World) is practically a destination in and of itself. Here, 83 rustic-but-chic, whitewashed adobe casitas...
