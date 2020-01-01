Machu Picchu, voted one of the new seven wonders of the world, is practically synonymous with Peru. This Inca citadel was built during the 15th century, but remained unexplored until 1911 when Hiram Bingham found it in the rainforest. Why it was built and why it was abandoned is still a mystery. Here's what you need to know for your visit, including where to stay and how to get there.