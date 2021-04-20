Harborside Haven

The Front Street hustle, while below low key, does produce a palpable buzz within the Lahaina vacation experience. That's when I like to retreat to the serenity of the sea in a place like Kimo's. The patio overhanging the harbor is a visual treat, accented with the food to enhance the experience. Staff are friendly and informed, making it easy to navigate the options on the menu. Getting you started with one of the handcrafted cocktails is the first step to a pleasant dining experience. Venture forth with a Tropical Itch or a Kimo's Grog, a potion made with the local Organic Ocean vodka. The macadamia nut crusted calamari pairs nicely with the island tonics. Treat yourself to the kalua pork lettuce wraps for an additional guiltless pleasure. Kimo's serves lunch and dinner with the latter providing spectacular sunset views from the deck. It's a family friendly environment with room from groups large and small. Their dinner menu matches local fresh catches with preparation styles to produce a great array of flavorful results. The Baked Kimo's and Coconut Crusted styles were both deliciously executed with Mahi Mahi and Ono. The iceberg wedge salad with bacon, avocado and blue cheese is robust. Folks do order off the lunch menu in the evening if you're looking for a burger and hand-cut fries. The Hula Pie will round out any meal and Kimo's has a couple of versions to consider. Being on Maui is fun and Kimo's is one more way to punch your fun ticket.