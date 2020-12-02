It’s a great time to dream about the first place you’ll visit as soon as it’s safe to travel again.

Where are you dreaming of going this year? AFAR readers cast more than 150,000 votes to honor their favorite hotels, cruises, airlines, trips, and destinations in the annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards. This year, we might not have been able to visit our favorite places in person, but our readers gave props to Paris, dreamed of Dubai, and raised a glass to the Napa Valley from afar. We hope this comprehensive list of winners helps spark your wanderlust and inspire your next trip. European City Winner: Paris With its storied pastry shops, world-renowned museums and landmarks, and cobblestoned streets flanked with corner cafés, Paris lives up to its nickname as a city of “many splendors,” as Ernest Hemingway declared in his 1964 memoir, A Moveable Feast. Plan Your Trip: AFAR’s Paris Travel Guide Photo by iarecottonstudio/Shutterstock Completed in 645 C.E., Asakusa Temple (also known as Sensoji Temple) is the oldest temple in Tokyo. Asian City Winner: Tokyo Tokyo is characterized by its blend of ancient tradition and modern luxury. The city has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other (as well as an array of design-forward hotels), but you can still seek out history and tranquility at Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples in popular districts like Asakusa. Plan Your Trip: AFAR’s Tokyo Travel Guide North American City Winner: New York City

Eight million residents make New York City as culturally diverse as it is dense. Whether you navigate the city by subway, yellow cab, or on foot, there’s constant stimulation across the five boroughs. The coronavirus pandemic sparked many think pieces about the Big Apple’s uncertain future (including a controversial New York Post essay claiming New York is “dead”), but we know the city is defined by its resilience and beloved for its perpetually changing nature. Plan Your Trip: AFAR’s New York City Travel Guide South American City Winner: Buenos Aires Buenos Aires, which raised Jorge Luis Borges and educated Julio Cortázar, has more bookstores per person than any other city in the world. The Argentine capital is also the birthplace of tango, and you’ll still find stylish porteños (Buenos Aires residents) practicing the traditional dance at milongas (tango clubs). Plan Your Trip: AFAR’s Buenos Aires Travel Guide Caribbean Island Winner: Puerto Rico White sand beaches and tropical rain forests with bioluminescent bays. Colorful street art and lively salsa dancing after sundown. Freshly cooked mofongo. Sweet aged rum. Need we say more about Puerto Rico’s allure? Plan Your Trip: AFAR’s Puerto Rico Travel Guide Photo by Dereje/Shutterstock Table Mountain, which overlooks Cape Town, is one of South Africa’s most visited attractions. African City Winner: Cape Town Travelers to Cape Town can catch views from towering Table Mountain, marvel at the collections of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, or even taste wine in Constantia, the oldest winemaking region in the Southern Hemisphere. Plan Your Trip: AFAR’s Cape Town Travel Guide Middle Eastern City Winner: Dubai Dubai is the most cosmopolitan city-emirate of the United Arab Emirates, but it also has archaeological sites that date to the Bronze Age. The city’s mix of Bedouin traditions and glitzy new developments make it a compelling place to visit; expect to dress up for high-end restaurants, such as Le Petite Maison. Plan Your Trip: AFAR’s Dubai Travel Guide Oceania Destination Winner: Sydney

