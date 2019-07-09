These Affordable Hotels Are the New Way to Stay in Tokyo

The woman behind the check-in counter is pointing to the kiosk in front of me. “First, scan your passport,” she says politely. As I cautiously creep my passport into the scanner, my reservation details appear on the screen in front of me: my name, the number of nights I’m staying, the amount I owe for the room. “Just like that,” she nods and gestures toward the credit card machine. I swipe my card and, within seconds, the machine spits out two room keys and breakfast vouchers.

Just like that, indeed, I am checked into Hoshino Resorts’ OMO5 Tokyo Otsuka hotel. Just like that, I bypass the traditional check-in process, relieved to have avoided waiting in line or for the concierge to type in all of my details after a 15-hour flight. It’s so easy and efficient, but it’s also one of the ways that OMO5 keeps costs down.

Courtesy of Hoshino Resorts Guest rooms at OMO5 are designed to be functional yet comfortable.

“OMO5 is a city hotel brand which only targets tourists,” says

Yoshiharu Hoshino, CEO of Hoshino Resorts

. “If you target the tourist, you don’t have to adhere to what business travelers want.” Unlike Tokyo’s more business-focused hotels, the OMO5 is located in a cultural district that’s relatively unknown to visitors. There’s a common room with pay-per-use washers and dryers instead of laundry service, the no-frills breakfast must be purchased separately, and some rooms even feature bunk beds to accommodate multiple guests. It may sound unglamorous, but it makes sense for the type of traveler who cares less about amenities and more about exploring the city.

Photo courtesy of Hotel Koé Hotel Koé draws guests with modern rooms and a slate of unique programming.

Tokyo has no shortage of luxury hotels, but it’s always lacked a solid selection of cool, affordable properties. That is until recently, when the city gained a slew of budget-friendly openings, from The Knot last August to Hotel Koé Muji Hotel , and Tsuki earlier this year. Like OMO5, these hotels cater to tourists who normally stay at economy hotels frequented by business travelers, but are now seeking other accommodations. Rates range from around $120 to $300 per night, and the hotels are often located in less-touristy neighborhoods, helping expose guests to areas they might otherwise overlook.

“In the past, there have always been good, clean, cheap hotels in Japan, but they tended to be business hotels, so guests viewed them as nothing more than a bed to sleep in,” says Tyler Palma, Tokyo office manager for England-based travel agency InsideJapan Tours. “What’s most interesting about the recent budget openings is the very high level of design, the thoughtfulness of the room layouts, and the inclusion of bars and high-quality restaurants.”

Courtesy of UDS Ltd Guests at the Muji Hotel are encouraged to explore the surrounding Ginza neighborhood.

Palma attributes this wave of stylish, cost-effective openings to an overall hotel boom in Tokyo. “It’s happening against the backdrop of more hotels at every level. At the very high end, there are some really big openings coming from chains like Aman, Park Hyatt, and Four Seasons, so I think the building spree at the lower end is just one part of a larger picture,” he says.