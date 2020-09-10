Everything You Need to Know to (Smartly) Navigate New York City

By AFAR Editors
Explore on foot. Eat at the bar. Buy same-day Broadway tickets. Tips from New Yorkers on surviving—and thriving—in NYC.
With eight million opinionated residents and a five-borough spread, New York is one of the most kaleidoscopic cities in America. The culinary culture is as vibrant as you'd expect: a mix of multiethnic street food, Michelin-starred restaurants, diners, craft cocktail joints, and infamous dive bars. Dynamic arts offerings—anchored by Broadway and the Metropolitan Museum of Art—provide ample entertainment, while shopping ranges from top-end boutiques to handcrafted goods sold at neighborhood flea markets. NYC may be best known for indoor diversions, but active visitors will love it here, too: You can kayak in the Hudson River, walk across the magnificent bridges, and bike through verdant parks. Take a bite of the Big Apple for an electric, unforgettable experience.
Every season in a city this active has something to recommend it, but autumn in New York—a time of year so divine that it inspired a jazz standard—is the best. When the summer heat and crowds have abated, new plays open, new art shows are mounted at Chelsea galleries and the museums, and the city feels like itself again.
We New Yorkers like to think that our city is the culture capital of the world. There certainly is a lot of culture available here, but finding what speaks to you is your key to the city. You can trace your family’s immigration journey through a visit to Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and the Tenement Museum. Fans of fine art should beeline to the Met and get an eyeful of the masterpieces hung in its grand galleries or to MoMA to be wowed by modern and contemporary art sensibilities. If it’s music you seek, head to a jazz club or a comedy club in the West Village, or buy tickets to a classical concert at Carnegie Hall, or just stop and watch music in Washington Square Park.
And look for neighborhood enclaves like Chinatown, Wall Street, Harlem, and the Garment District—these hubs do not exist simply to entertain visitors, they are thriving, self-contained cultures that you can witness during your visit here. Seeing them in action is like looking under the hood of the greater city. Culture churns here—history and art and music is made and celebrated and sometimes discarded for the next new thing. New York can be infuriating, tacky, thrilling, noisy, but it is never, ever boring.
Ann Shields has lived in NYC since the giddy, gritty days of the 1980s when she arrived in Times Square with two suitcases and a dream, like Mary Tyler Moore dropped into the market scene from Blade Runner. She now lives in the East Village with her family and hasn’t gotten bored yet.
John Newton is a freelance editor, travel writer, and AFAR Ambassador. Raised in California, he has lived in New York City for almost 25 years (currently in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and is always ready to explore the city he calls home.
