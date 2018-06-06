The True Magic of Machu Picchu Isn’t Where You Think It Is

When Peruvian tourism authorities implemented new restrictions at Machu Picchu last year, limiting both the number of daily visitors and the length of visits, many outdoorsy travel-lovers were pleased. Good, we thought, it’s about time. Machu Picchu wasn’t built to host 1 million visitors each year; the strain has been increasingly apparent.

A few months before the rules went into effect, Mountain Lodges of Peru (MLP) invited me to join them on a visit to the ancient Inca citadel. The “Sacred Valley and Lares Adventure” was a less-known, culturally immersive alternative to the crowded Inca Trail and challenging Salkantay Trek. There’s so much more to the Sacred Valley than Machu Picchu, the team stressed, and this experience would introduce me to the area and to the people who call it home.

Photo by Maggie Fuller Tourists take in a view of Cuzco.

Photo by Maggie Fuller The view from L’Atelier, a hip coffee shop in the San Blas neighborhood

Outsmarting the crowds

The brochure boasted glossy shots of vibrant textiles, lesser-known ruins, and a private soaking tub perched outside of a particularly dreamy accommodation. Still, the climax of the lodge-to-lodge journey was billed as Machu Picchu, and that brought to mind crowds. I couldn’t help but imagine swarms of neon-clad tourists with GoPros and selfie sticks, all jockeying in line to take the exact same pictures.Majestic Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage site, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and, for many, a dream trip. Still, I wondered doubtfully, Is it worth it to go to Machu Picchu anymore?I couldn’t have been more wrong.The number of boot-wearing passengers on my flight did little to allay my fears. Neither did the streets of Cuzco . A friend who had visited years before had told me about this rugged little trekking town high in the mountains. But I wandered through the streets of a bustling metropolis, with sleek wine bars, a clutch of third-wave coffee shops, and chic boutiques so new, they hadn’t even made it into the pages of travel guides. I made a note to return to Green Point , a vegan restaurant with gluten-free offerings, and to people-watch from the window of L’Atelier , a second-story, white-walled café/shop that looks out on the trendy San Blas neighborhood.To acclimate (11,000 feet above sea level is no joke), we spent our first full day close to Cuzco, walking the surprisingly quiet corridors of the popular market in Pisac. Besides our group of eight, few other tourists browsed the rows of T-shirts, piles of wooden spoons, and rainbows of wide-brimmed llama-wool hats that baked under flapping tarps. As we left, our guide turned and pointed up a mountainside to a long line of oversized buses. “Those are the day tours. They all take the same route. They’ll pack in here this afternoon,” he grinned, “after we’re gone.”

It became a running theme; after a morning clambering around the curious circular ruins at the lonely Ancasmarca archaeological site, we’d look down the mountain to see a line of white rectangles snaking its way up the slope. We’d finish a long afternoon hike to the Pisac Archeological Complex just in time to see a big group disappear in the direction of the parking lot, leaving us to peacefully marvel at the tombs pockmarking a cliff and listen to Andres Adasme, MLP’s head of product development and an enthusiast of archaeoastronomy, explain how the Incas designed and built their world based on the stars.

Photo by Maggie Fuller The origins of the Ancasmarca archaeological site are mysterious, but legend suggests that the spot was first settled by a shephard and his family who were looking to escape a terrible flood.

Immersion in the Sacred Valley

Photo by Maggie Fuller Doña María (second from right) and her crew of weavers

Photo by Maggie Fuller The common room at the Huacahuasi Lodge is an ideal place to get lost in a mountain daydream.

The realities of Machu Picchu

Photo by Maggie Fuller A crowded car on the Inca Rail speeds toward Machu Picchu.

Photo by Maggie Fuller The Inca Bridge was once made of dried grasses and wood; today, two tree trunks lay across the gap to demonstrate what it may once have looked like.