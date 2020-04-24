How to Pretend You’re in Paris at Home

During quarantine, use this itinerary with tips from locals to recreate the best parts of a day in Paris from the safety and comfort of your own home.

share this article

Last December, I spent one glorious week in Paris on my own, eating my way through the city’s patisseries during the day and enjoying French wine and classical music at night. Who would have known that just a few months later, we’d be banned from entering Europe? But, as they say, Paris is a state of mind. Just because travel is off the table as we try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the best parts of a Parisian vacation from home. With the help of local writers and other Parisian hospitality experts, we’ve created an itinerary for recreating the perfect day in Paris right at home. Think of it as a mini vacation or mental health day. Photos by Lyndsey Matthews Yes, you can recreate Circus Bakery’s Insta-famous cinnamon buns (L) at home with a little bit of yeast and a whole lot of butter. 8 a.m. Be your own boulangerie Start your day off right with a typical French breakfast, which usually involves carbohydrates, something sweet, and coffee or tea. A slice of brioche and jam, pain au chocolat, or a croissant are all good options. Ambitious bakers with extra time on their hands (moi?) can attempt recreating the gooey cinnamon buns I’ve been craving from Circus Bakery, a tiny hole-in-the-wall located just around the corner from Shakespeare and Company bookstore in the Latin Quarter. This spot-on recipe from Epicurious requires an overnight proof to give the yeast more time to process the sugar, but it is totally worth the effort. The cinnamon and cardamom made my kitchen smell like the inside of a boulangerie (aka heaven). When I took the first bite of the soft and sticky bun, I felt instantly transported to the park bench across from Notre Dame where I enjoyed the real deal last December. 9 a.m. Tune into the sounds of Paris Now that your house smells like French pastries and coffee, add to the ambience with this playlist of the bruits de Paris (the sounds of Paris). Before confinement, the team behind the My Little Paris newsletter recorded sounds from around the city. You can pretend you’re drinking your coffee at a busy café this morning. And later in the day, other recordings on the playlist can make you feel like you’re drinking an aperitif on the banks of the Seine or wandering around the Pigalle after midnight. Photo by Creative Lab / Shutterstock Is quarantine the perfect time try out all the maximalist looks from Paris fashion week you’ve been too nervous to wear out in public? 9:30 a.m. Add a bit of Parisian flair to your WFH outfit Scarves have always been a Parisian staple, so wrap yourself up in a fabulous one whether you’re going outside or not, says Sara Lieberman, an AFAR contributor and Paris resident. The Real Real and Carre de Paris both offer a wide range of vintage Hermes scarves, often at a fraction of the retail price of a brand-new one. Tie it like a Parisian with the help of this YouTube video, which offers 25 different ways. “While you’re at it, throw on some red lippy from Guerlain because pourquoi pas?” Lieberman adds. “No one needs to know you’re still in leggings.” Buy Now: Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick, $33, sephora.com 10 a.m. Catch up on the local news Brush up your French: Head to Le Monde’s website to catch up on the daily news in France. Too advanced pour vous? Tune into the One Thing in a French Day podcast instead, in which a short news item is read slowly by a French speaker.

Article continues below advertisement