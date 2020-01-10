One Great Block in Paris’s Le Marais

For years, the Marais, which extends from the very edge of the hipster-chic 11th arrondissement down to the Seine, has held sway among, well, everyone. The “it” neighborhood still reigns, but the action has migrated to its once sleepy northern tip.

Photo courtesy of Wild & the Moon Wild Parisian pastry may be well known throughout the world, but it can be difficult to find gluten-free treats in the City of Light.

Wild & the Moon Bar

Where to find gluten-free pastries in Paris

Up until very recently, the gluten-intolerant traveler was faced with a challenge when it came to dining out in Paris. A gluten-free boom has made the city far more accommodating, and has paved the way for a slew of bakeries, restaurants, and canteens that offer delicious alternatives. Wild & the Moon is the most recent addition to the neighborhood and offers healthful snacks, soups, crackers (made from vegetable pulp), smoothies and cold-pressed juices that are also dairy and egg-free. (55 Rue Charlot; wildandthemoon.fr)

Photo courtesy of Paper Tigre Find affordable and irresistible gifts to bring a bit of Paris home with you.

Papier Tigre

Design-forward paper goods

In only three years, the Parisian stationery and paper goods brand Papier Tigre (Paper Tiger) has become the reference in design-forward communication and organization that’s big on color and form. From origami-style wall-organizers and mail holders to calendars, notebooks and cards, this 3rd arrondissement boutique offers products that blend Parisian printing techniques and a graphic, Japanese aesthetic to beautiful effect. For a unique gift that can be worn, pick up one of the hand-embroidered tiger broaches made in collaboration with popular accessories designers, Macon & Lesquoy. (5 Rue des Filles du Calvaire; papiertigre.fr)

Photo courtesy of Bontemps Pâtisserie Taste a sable cookie like none other at Bontemps.

Bontemps Pâtisserie

Are these the best cookies in Paris?