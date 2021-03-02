One of the best ways to beat the heat in the summer is heading to the water—whether that means an ocean, lake, river, or canal. But why rent a house near the water when you can actually stay on the water? There are all sorts of floating accommodations across the United States. Some are permanently docked in marina neighborhoods, like those in Seattle and Sausalito. Others cruise freely in popular houseboating destinations like Lake Powell, Lake Mead, and Lake Havasu. You’ll find houseboats floating in places you may not expect, such as a private lake in Virginia or a glampsite on the Mississippi River. For your browsing pleasure, here are 11 AFAR-approved houseboats you can rent across the U.S.

LAKESIDE

Overlooking Kenoza Lake in the western Catskills in New York, Kenoza Hall is a squeaky-clean, upscale hotel by Foster Supply Hospitality (best known for its stellar restaurants, which have also reopened). You can opt to go for an on-site hike with a prepared picnic lunch, followed by a dip in the lake—or a long bath in your own deep-soaking tub.

At the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds on Lake Oconee, about 90 minutes south of Atlanta, masks are mandated for indoor public spaces, which makes us more inclined to discuss its three-floor Lake House with a private pool, perfect for a family escape.

Suttle Lodge in Central Oregon—designed by the folks behind Portland’s Ace Hotel—is a lakeside lodge that’s smack in the middle of Deschutes National Forest. Bring your to-go meal from the Boathouse to the dock or down by the lake and finally . . . relax.

Wisconsin’s Camp Wandawega looks like it was plucked straight from Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom. Originally opened in 1925 as a place for Chicagoans to escape Prohibition laws, the lakefront getaway reinvented itself in the 1970s as a church camp for Latvian Catholics. These days, when it’s not booked for a wedding or private retreatm, its vintage cabins, rustic camping cluster, and fully renovated Camp Wandawega Hillhouse are listed on Airbnb.

SEASIDE

EAST COAST: Beach season continues well into September across much of the country, which means you could grab a towel and some sustainable sunscreen and make a day trip to one of these beloved small beach towns. (Shout-out to Asbury Park, NJ! Just remember to check local restrictions before you go.)

Over at Sound View Greenport (pictured) on Long Island’s North Fork, guests can book one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and private outdoor decks overlooking the ocean. (Bonus: It’s bordered by a private beach and bird sanctuary.)

Farther out on Nantucket, a former retreat for whaling captain Robert Calder in a 19th-century federal-style mansion has been reborn as a 14-room Life House. The goal of this boutique hotel is to honor the building’s history as “a nonchalant innkeeper’s humble abode,” which sounds like the ideal spot to ride out this pandemic. You’ll find us in the garden lounge by the fire pit.

GULF COAST: Alabama beaches? Hear us out: Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have long been a regional getaway, but we have our eye on Gulf State Park—6,000 protected acres paid for by the reparations of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill—and its accompanying lodge. Bring your bike: There are 28 miles of trails.

WEST COAST: You can hear the Pacific lap the shore below your balcony room at Malibu Beach Inn—take them up on a picnic basket for two customized by the Picnic Collective. Another AFAR favorite in Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, is blocks from the beach and has impeccable Kelly Wearstler–designed rooms that are vacated 24 hours before you arrive.

Find relaxation and natural beauty at Nick’s Cove, set on Tomales Bay, across from Point Reyes National Seashore in northern California. Local outfitter Blue Waters Kayaking will literally meet you on the deck of your cottage (if you’re lucky enough to secure one of the rooms on the water) and show you the magic of the area, the true way it needs to be seen—from the water.

Timber Cove Resort, a 1963 stone, timber, and glass A-frame on the Sonoma County coast, delivers fresh sea air and “hippie, rustic modern” vibes. The 46 guest rooms are filled with midcentury modern furnishings, pendant lamps, and Crosley record players. Guests can sample local wines and cheeses by an ocean-facing firepit.

Looking to splurge and feel good about it? Big Sur’s epic Post Ranch Inn has carefully considered its reopening plan, and after a global (!) search developed and trademarked an odorless, nontoxic cleaning solution called Premium Purity.

One of AFAR’s top new hotels, Captain Whidbey Inn on Washington’s Whidbey Island, has long felt like a local’s secret. A two-hour car and ferry ride from Seattle, the restored century-old lodge now has four stand-alone cabins, so you can spread out on the lawn, grab a hammock or a canoe, and dig into some fresh local seafood while staying far, far away from the rest of the continental U.S.

REMOTE

Get away from it all in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a 100-mile Minnesota preserve along the U.S.-Canadian border that does not have streetlights, electricity, or buildings. What it does have, in spades? Lots of water (more than 1,000 lakes and rivers!), scenic campgrounds (more than 2,200!), and hiking trails. Epic wilderness, here we come.