Lay of the Land at Paws Up

If you followed in the historic footsteps of Lewis and Clark through the Rocky Mountains, you would end up on the same land as The Resort at Paws Up. With over 120 miles of trails, I'd suggest getting the lay of the land by taking an ATV tour first. After you have an idea of how large the property is, you can choose from all kinds of activities like archery, hiking, sporting clays, rappelling, and more.