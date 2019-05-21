From Washington to Virginia, the AFAR team pick their favorite seaside spots.

share this article

Great small beach towns come in many forms. They can be surrounded by sands baking under a constant sun or tucked away in the mist of a distant forest. They can be lively or pin-drop quiet retreats. But they also share many attributes: idiosyncratic charm; fresh local food, usually hauled off a boat in nearby waters; somewhere chic and cozy to bed down for the night. From Hawaii to Virginia via the Pacific Northwest, these are some of our favorite small U.S. beach towns to recharge and recalibrate in 2019. Courtesy of Oksana Perkins / Shutterstock Head to La Push in Washington State for fresh salmon and excellent hiking. La Push, Washington Aislyn Greene, Senior Editor It’s not exactly a sun-lover’s dream, but what La Push, a small village on Washington’s northernmost coast, lacks in palm trees, it makes up for in dramatic beaches, teeming tide pools, and some of the freshest salmon in the state. To reach La Push, you ferry from Seattle, skirt Olympic National Park, and finally pass through the gateway town of Forks. Towering evergreens and foggy mornings rule—it’s no surprise that Stephenie Meyer chose to set her vampire series, Twilight, in the region. To make the most of a weekend, base yourself in the Quileute Oceanside Resort, run by the local Quileute Tribe. The resort sits on the crescent-shaped First Beach, where solid swells draw surfers from the area. Hike the short trail to Second Beach to explore tide pools and watch for bald and golden eagles, eat barbecued salmon at the River’s Edge Restaurant, day-trip to other beaches along the coast (don’t miss Ruby Beach), or head inland to explore the national park. From Forks, it’s easy to explore the region on two wheels, thanks to the ever-expanding Olympic Discovery Trail, a 134-mile multi-use system. Eventually, the trail will link up with the 4,000-mile Great American Rail-Trail that will connect both coasts. Courtesy of Estelle Joeng/Alamy Comparatively few travelers make it to laid-back Kailua but it’s worth the trip. Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii Nicole Antonio, Managing Editor Each year, over one million visitors flock to Hanauma Bay, a small cove that boasts some of the best snorkeling in the world. While the hype is justified, you should really drive 30 minutes north to Kailua, a town basking in chill vibes with easy access to less crowded beaches. Live like a local by ordering oxtail soup from Zippy’s, grabbing some fresh poke from Foodland, and hitting up Teddy’s Bigger Burgers for a root beer milkshake. Experienced swimmers and surfers should check out Makapu’u Beach, a short drive south, but always be wary of the strong undertow. Those more inclined to gentle waves and sunbathing should make their way to nearby Lanikai Beach and Waimanalo Beach Park. Virginia Beach, Virginia Ann Shields, Managing Editor, Travel Guides With the newly renovated Cavalier Hotel injecting much-needed glamour to the area, Virginia Beach, at the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, is back on our radar. Flee the general-issue beach town souvenir shops and pancake houses on Atlantic Avenue to uncover Virginia Beach’s natural charms at First Landing State Park. A bike ride along the park’s Cape Henry trail—through shady back bay forest and along a boardwalk that crosses a tidal marsh—gives you a sense of the landscape the settlers of the Virginia Company found when they landed here in 1607. Spanish moss drapes cypress and live oak trees, unseen frogs croak and cicadas thrum, a night heron poses beside a lake, and sun-heated beach roses give off a delicious perfume: It’s enough to make anyone consider colonizing here.

Article continues below advertisement

This beach experience may lack saltwater taffy and novelty flip-flops, but it’ll take you closer to the bays and dunes and southern forests that made the New World feel like a new world. Courtesy of Nik Wheeler / Alamy Montauk is a world away from its Hamptons neighbors. Montauk, New York Rosalie Tinelli, Social Media Manager Pass through all of the Hamptons and you’ll find yourself in Montauk, at the far end of Long Island. It’s a much less pretentious town with its own brewery, top-notch restaurants, and miles of white sand beaches facing the Atlantic. It can get crowded during the summer months, but think “families who ride bikes to the beach” rather than “avid celeb-spotters looking to spend top dollar.” While there’s no shortage of delectable seafood, the jelly croissants at mainstay Montauk Bake Shoppe are an absolute must. Most vacation rentals or hotels (like the brand new Gurney’s Star Island) are either directly on the beach or within walking distance to a public beach. For a view of what feels like the end of the world, make your way to the top of Montauk Lighthouse at the very tip of Long Island. Courtesy of the Rosewood Miramar Beach The Rosewood Miramar Beach resides by one of Montecito’s most desirable stretches of sand. Montecito, California Julia Cosgrove, VP, Editor in Chief Since the late 1800s, the unincorporated community of Montecito, just south of Santa Barbara, has been a seaside hideaway for Hollywood stars and East Coast transplants living in Great Gatsby–esque estates. After a series of devastating natural disasters in 2017 and 2018, including wildfires, floods, and mudslides, Montecito is once again open for business. This March, the much-anticipated Rosewood Miramar Beach resort opened its doors on one of the town’s toniest stretches of coastline. The glamorous hotel has 161 guestrooms and suites (some front the beach), six dining options (including Caruso’s, which serves pinsa Romana, a traditional Roman dish that chef Massimo Falsini had to be certified in Italy to make), the first Goop Sundries boutique in a hotel, two cabana-lined pools that evoke the Italian Riviera, a Sense Spa, and bocce courts. Families are very much welcome, as are dogs. The sand on Miramar Beach is silky soft and the water is generally calm, making it a perfect spot for building sand castles. If you check in for a few nights, you never have to leave. But you’d remiss to not explore more of Montecito. In addition to Miramar Beach, locals love Butterfly Beach, a five-minute drive up the coast. Lotusland, the 37-acre estate and botanical garden created by the late opera singer Madame Ganna Walska, is home to more than 3,000 different plants from around the world, including cycads, cacti, palms, and euphorbias. Be sure to book ahead for a guided tour—the county caps the number of annual visitors at 15,000. Also make dinner reservations. Montecito’s dining scene is on the rise, with young chefs opening new restaurants. Of note: Bettina, a cool Neapolitan pizza place where you can enjoy a white negroni cocktail, cacio e pepe arancini, and a ramp confit pizza. On the fine dining side, the Monarch at the Montecito Inn serves a 20-course chef’s table menu in its restaurant within a restaurant, the Silver Bough. Come hungry. Courtesy of Alisa Ch/Shutterstock Point Reyes Station is a favorite among Bay Area locals. Point Reyes Station, West Marin, California Maggie Fuller, Associate Editor Set on narrow Tomales Bay, Point Reyes Station isn’t your typical beach town. Shorts and flip-flops are rare here due to the weather, but for Bay Area locals, it’s the perfect, mellow escape. The weather-worn buildings house excellent eateries (like Bovine Bakery), carefully curated shops, and local art galleries.

Article continues below advertisement