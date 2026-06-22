This story was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on June 22, 2026, to include current information.

Great small beach towns come in many forms. They can be surrounded by sands baking under a constant sun or tucked away in the midst of a distant forest. They can be soundtracked by hip-swaying beats or pin-drop quiet retreats. But they also share many attributes: idiosyncratic charm, fresh local food (usually hauled off a boat in nearby waters), and cozy guesthouses where you can bed down for the night.

From New Jersey to the Pacific Northwest, these are some of the most charming U.S. beach towns where you can recharge and recalibrate.

Asbury Park, New Jersey

The music video for Bruce Springsteen’s “Tunnel of Love” was filmed at the Asbury boardwalk in 1987. Photos by Michelle Heimerman

Founded in 1871 as a Victorian seaside resort, Asbury Park has been slowly recapturing its old magic after a 20th century defined by race riots and urban flight. Its boardwalk thrums with retro beach bars, a pinball machine museum, and the Stone Pony, the divey music venue that launched the careers of Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi and now hosts the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and the Pixies. Nearby, Talula’s turns out handmade sourdough pizzas with innovative toppings like hot soppressata with local honey or birria beef with consommé for dipping, and its ice cream is made in-house too.

Don’t let the new roster of design hotels (the James Bradley) and destination restaurants (Judy’s, from Top Chef alum David Viana) fool you, though: This is still proudly beach bum territory. For surf lessons, check out Summertime Surf, which offers private and group sessions for all ages and all skill levels on Asbury Park Beach. Boards, wet suits, and rash guards are provided.

Base yourself at the Asbury, housed in the former Salvation Army HQ with Scandi-inspired furnishings, or the smaller, posher Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, with its pool terrace and spa. Either puts you in strolling distance of Glide Surf Co., a boutique shop selling New Jersey–made boards, swimwear, sunglasses, and accessories.—Nick DeRenzo, Afar editorial director

Carlsbad, California

South Carlsbad State Beach is one of three main beaches along the town’s seven-mile coastline. Photo by Samantha Jean/Unsplash

The small surf town of Carlsbad has long been a go-to for families traveling to and through California. And no wonder: tucked between Southern California’s sprawling Orange and San Diego counties, it has seven miles of beaches and is the home of Legoland California.

But lately, the cool coastal escape has started attracting a different kind of traveler. Beachgoers are being joined by foodies, drawn in by the city’s culinary offerings, which now count two Michelin-starred restaurants: Lilo, a sophisticated 24-seat chef’s counter serving the likes of California spot prawns, and Jeune et Jolie, where four-course dinners feature San Diego spiny lobster and citrusy trout.

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Of course, the coastline remains the town’s pull. For surfers or those hoping to learn, South Carlsbad State Beach (also known as Ponto or the Ponto jetties) is one of the most popular spots to hit the waves. And for a place to stay, Beach Terrace Inn, Carlsbad’s only oceanfront hotel, offers direct beach access and Pacific Ocean views from a stylishly updated boutique lodge that dates back to the 1960s.—Michelle Baran, Afar deputy editor

Related: This Once Sleepy Surf Town is Quietly Becoming California’s Coastal Cool Kid

Kailua, Hawai’i

Comparatively few travelers make it to laid-back Kailua but it’s worth the trip. Courtesy of Estelle Joeng/Alamy

Each year, more than 1 million visitors flock to O‘ahu’s Hanauma Bay, a small cove that boasts some of the best snorkeling in the world. While the hype is justified, you should drive 30 minutes north to Kailua, a town basking in chill vibes with easy access to less crowded beaches.

Live like a local by ordering oxtail soup from Zippy’s, grabbing some fresh poke from Foodland supermarket, and hitting up Teddy’s Bigger Burgers for a root beer milkshake. Experienced swimmers and surfers should check out Makapuʻu Beach, a short drive south, but always be wary of the strong undertow. Those more inclined to gentle waves and sunbathing should make their way to nearby Lanikai Beach and Waimanalo Beach Park.—Nicole Antonio, Afar contributor

Related: I Was Born and Raised in Hawai‘i—Here’s Where Locals Go to Escape the Crowds

Menemsha, Massachusetts

Local fishermen continue to operate out of Menemsha’s harbor. Photo by Larry Glick/Shutterstock

Menemsha, on the western side of Martha’s Vineyard, has a real fishing village vibe. Soak up the atmosphere by grabbing a hot lobster roll with butter or some chowder from the Menemsha Fish Market. If you’re in a group, send someone to the nearby beach while you’re waiting for the order so you’re all set to enjoy your seafood with a good view of the sunset.

If you want to make a day out of it, charter a boat for some cruising or fishing. Menemsha Fishing Charters run family-friendly excursions for two or three people and will fillet your catch for dinner before you disembark. Alternatively, book a table at the Homeport, a delicious seafood spot that opened in the 1930s and overlooks the harbor. —Cathryn Mahoney, Afar contributor

Montauk, New York

Montauk Point Light is the fourth oldest active lighthouse in the United States. Courtesy of Nik Wheeler / Alamy

Pass through all of the Hamptons and you’ll find yourself in Montauk, at the far eastern end of Long Island. It’s got its own brewery, top-notch restaurants, including the surf and turf-favorite Mavericks Montauk from James Beard–nominated executive chef Jeremy Blutstein, and miles of white-sand beaches facing the Atlantic.

While there’s no shortage of delectable seafood, the jelly croissants at mainstay Montauk Bake Shoppe are an absolute must. Most vacation rentals or hotels are either directly on the beach or within walking distance of a public beach. For a view of what feels like the end of the world, make your way to the top of Montauk Lighthouse at the very tip of Long Island. —Rosalie Tinelli, Afar contributor

Montecito, California

Madame Ganna Walska, a Polish opera singer and socialite, spent four decades transforming her home into Lotusland. Photo by C.rosell/Shutterstock

Since the late 1800s, the unincorporated community of Montecito, just south of Santa Barbara, has been a seaside hideaway for Hollywood stars and East Coast transplants living in Great Gatsby–esque estates.

The sand on Miramar Beach is silky soft and the water is generally calm, making it a perfect spot for building sand castles. In addition to Miramar Beach, locals love Butterfly Beach, a five-minute drive up the coast. Laid-back restaurants, such as Clark’s Oyster Bar and Bettina Pizzeria, offer both dine-in and takeout for beach picnics.

Lotusland, the 37-acre estate and botanical garden created by the late opera singer Madame Ganna Walska, is home to more than 3,000 different plants from around the world, including cycads, cacti, palms, and euphorbias—and made our list of the world’s best desert gardens —Julia Cosgrove, VP, editor in chief, Afar

Nags Head, North Carolina

The Outer Banks include approximately 200 miles of barrier islands. Photo by Chansak Joe/Shutterstock

North Carolina’s beaches have served as settings for plenty of love stories, including Nights in Rodanthe and The Summer I Turned Pretty. You can’t go wrong with any of the hamlets in the state’s group of barrier islands known as the Outer Banks, but Nags Head seems to have perfected what it means to be a beach town.

Located 20 minutes south of Kitty Hawk (where the Wright brothers famously first took flight in 1903), Nags Head has eateries such as Fish Heads Bar & Grill (which offers some of the best fries you’ll ever eat) and the Nags Head Pizza Company, which serves classic slices alongside Frankenstein creations such as the “Hulk Smash” (a pesto base with mozzarella, meatballs, and roasted mushroom)s and “The Luau” (mozzarella with bacon, pineapple, fresh garlic, and ricotta) . Stake out a spot at the beach, and enjoy waves that can vary from surf-worthy to relaxed. —Chloe Arrojado, Afar contributor

Point Reyes Station, California

The 10-mile out-and-back Tomales Point Trail hike in Point Reyes National Seashore promises sweeping coastal views and the chance to spot wildflowers. Photo by yhelfman/Shutterstock

Set near narrow Tomales Bay, Point Reyes Station isn’t your typical beach town. Shorts and flip-flops are rare here due to the weather, but for Bay Area locals, it’s the perfect, mellow escape. The weather-worn buildings house excellent eateries (like Brickmaiden Breads), a top-notch bookstore and a market, and local art galleries, such as the nonprofit, community-organized Gallery Route One.

Get your fill of ocean air at the decommissioned lighthouse or on a coastal hiking trail. The five-mile Laguna Coast Loop is a moderate day hike through sprawling grasslands with striking coastal views, and you can access beaches along the route.

Later, head to the Marshall Store or Hog Island Oyster Company to slurp bivalves and sip Sonoma bubbly in the late afternoon sun. The boutique Olema House is an exciting update of a classic hotel, with 22 thoughtfully designed rooms and two private cottages. Nick’s Cove, with its overwater bungalows and nostalgic restaurant, is a perennial favorite. —Maggie Fuller, Afar contributor

Sequim, Washington

Sequim’s lavender fields bloom from the end of June until the middle of August. Photo by Francisco Blanco/Shutterstock

Despite sitting in the rain-dashed Olympic Peninsula, the coastal town of Sequim (pronounced “skwim”) enjoys a climate more reminiscent of southern France than the Pacific Northwest. Thanks to its position in the Olympic rain shadow, this coastal Washington town only gets about 16 inches of precipitation a year, compared to 10 feet of rain in Forks, about 60 miles away as the crow flies on the western side of the peninsula.

The unusually sunny weather has earned the town two nicknames: “Sunny Sequim” and the Lavender Capital of North America. In season, visitors can pick the fragrant herb at farms around town or taste it in ice cream or lattes.

On the north side of town lies the Dungeness Spit, the longest sand spit in the United States. Extending more than five miles into the Strait of Juan de Fuca, it forms part of a national wildlife refuge and makes for a scenic out-and-back hike, during which you might spot harlequin ducks, snowy owls, harbor seals, orcas, and bald eagles.

You can take in similarly gorgeous coastal views from the Juan de Fuca Cottages: many of them feature hot tubs or fireplaces, as well as access to a private beach that’s popular for kayaking, crabbing, beachcombing, and kiteboarding.—N.D.

Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

Sullivan’s Island is one of South Carolina’s barrier islands. Photo by Cavan-Images/Shutterstock

Charleston is surrounded by barrier islands with beach towns that have their own charms, but Sullivan’s Island at the mouth of Charleston Harbor is a local favorite for its wide beaches and restaurants as good as the ones you’ll find downtown.

No trip is complete without a meal at the Obstinate Daughter, an always-packed spot that takes its name from a Revolutionary War nickname for the town’s historic Fort Sullivan. The hearty menu of pizza and pasta are more substantial than you’d expect from its seaside location, but the short rib ragu ricotta gnocchi with horseradish and pine nut gremolata is delicious.—Lyndsey Matthews, Afar contributor