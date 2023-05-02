COVID + Travel

News about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it’s affecting travel around the world.

nighttime image of the White House in Washington, D.C.
COVID + Travel
U.S. to End Vaccine Requirement for Inbound International Travelers
May 2, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Viking Star vessel with New York City skyline in the background
Cruise News
Do You Need to Be Vaccinated to Cruise? It Depends on the Ship and Destination
April 19, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
A narrow street with food stalls, paper lanterns, and cherry blossoms in Japan
Trending News
Traveling to Japan? No Need for a Visa and (Soon) No COVID Travel Restrictions Either
April 5, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
East Nanjing pedestrian shopping street in Shanghai during the evening
COVID + Travel
China Finally Reopens to Tourists—What You Need to Know
March 14, 2023 04:05 PM
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Michelle Baran
Beijing airport security area seen from high angle
COVID + Travel
U.S. Will Require COVID-19 Testing for Travelers From China
December 29, 2022 02:27 PM
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Associated Press (AP)
China is one of the last major travel destinations in the world to still have strict COVID protocols for travelers—but not for much longer.
COVID + Travel
China Drops COVID Quarantine for International Arrivals
December 26, 2022 06:38 PM
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Associated Press (AP)
In early 2021, India experienced a massive COVID-19 surge. A year and a half later, the CDC is no longer issuing COVID-related travel advisories.
Trending News
CDC Ends COVID-Related Country-Specific Travel Advisories
October 4, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
It'll soon be easier to visit Thailand's famous palaces and pagodas.
Trending News
Thailand to Drop All COVID-Related Requirements for Travelers
September 26, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Bohler_JapanKK-4006.jpg
Trending News
Japan to (Finally) Fully Reopen to Independent Travelers
September 22, 2022 06:29 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN ISLAND - FEB 26: Disney Cruise Line, cruise ship Disney Magic Sails from Port George Town on February 26, 2013.
COVID + Travel
CDC Stops Reporting the Number of COVID Cases on Cruise Ships
July 22, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
Mask Mandates Are Returning at These National Parks
National Parks
Mask Mandates Are Returning at These National Parks
July 15, 2022 03:41 PM
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Bailey Berg
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
COVID + Travel
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
June 29, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
New Zealand Just Changed Its Rules for Incoming Travelers
COVID + Travel
New Zealand Just Changed Its Rules for Incoming Travelers
June 23, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Travelers No Longer Need a COVID Test to Enter the U.S.
Air Travel News
Travelers No Longer Need a COVID Test to Enter the U.S.
June 13, 2022 08:27 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Germany Enacts New COVID Policies for Incoming Tourists
COVID + Travel
Germany Enacts New COVID Policies for Incoming Tourists
June 8, 2022 02:41 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Japan Will Reopen to Travelers in June—With Specific Conditions
COVID + Travel
Japan Will Reopen to Travelers in June—With Specific Conditions
June 7, 2022 06:22 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
I Went on a Dream Cruise to Antarctica—and Then I Got COVID
COVID + Travel
I Went on a Dream Cruise to Antarctica—and Then I Got COVID
May 28, 2022 10:35 AM
 · 
Mary Holland
Israel Drops Testing Requirement for Travelers
COVID + Travel
Israel Drops Testing Requirement for Travelers
May 20, 2022 05:04 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Travelers Still Need a COVID Test to Enter the U.S.
COVID + Travel
Travelers Still Need a COVID Test to Enter the U.S.
May 19, 2022 07:58 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
CDC Now Recommends COVID Testing for All Domestic Travel
COVID + Travel
CDC Now Recommends COVID Testing for All Domestic Travel
May 19, 2022 06:22 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
What Happens if You Get COVID While Traveling Abroad? Let Me Tell You—It Happened to Me
COVID + Travel
What Happens if You Get COVID While Traveling Abroad? Let Me Tell You—It Happened to Me
May 13, 2022 05:20 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
New Zealand to Open to All Travelers in July
COVID + Travel
New Zealand to Open to All Travelers in July
May 12, 2022 07:25 PM
 · 
Nick Perry
EU Lifts Mask Requirement for Air Travel
Air Travel News
EU Lifts Mask Requirement for Air Travel
May 11, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
Frank Jordans
Just in Time for Summer, Greece Drops All COVID Entry Restrictions
COVID + Travel
Just in Time for Summer, Greece Drops All COVID Entry Restrictions
May 4, 2022 06:50 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Italy Drops Health Pass Requirement for Entering Restaurants, Museums
COVID + Travel
Italy Drops Health Pass Requirement for Entering Restaurants, Museums
May 3, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Fiji Just Made It Easier for Vaccinated Travelers to Enter
COVID + Travel
Fiji Just Made It Easier for Vaccinated Travelers to Enter
May 2, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Is Flying Safe With No Mask Mandate in Place?
Air Travel News
Is Flying Safe With No Mask Mandate in Place?
April 29, 2022 02:18 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Singapore Drops COVID Test for Vaccinated Travelers
COVID + Travel
Singapore Drops COVID Test for Vaccinated Travelers
April 25, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Thailand Drops All Test and Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Visitors
COVID + Travel
Thailand Drops All Test and Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Visitors
April 22, 2022 02:34 PM
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Associated Press (AP)
10 Ways to Make Trip Planning Less Stressful
COVID + Travel
10 Ways to Make Trip Planning Less Stressful
April 21, 2022 07:24 PM
 · 
Staff
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