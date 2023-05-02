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COVID + Travel
News about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it’s affecting travel around the world.
COVID + Travel
U.S. to End Vaccine Requirement for Inbound International Travelers
May 2, 2023 03:31 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Cruise News
Do You Need to Be Vaccinated to Cruise? It Depends on the Ship and Destination
April 19, 2023 07:10 PM
·
Fran Golden
Trending News
Traveling to Japan? No Need for a Visa and (Soon) No COVID Travel Restrictions Either
April 5, 2023 06:50 PM
·
Bailey Berg
COVID + Travel
China Finally Reopens to Tourists—What You Need to Know
March 14, 2023 04:05 PM
·
Michelle Baran
COVID + Travel
U.S. Will Require COVID-19 Testing for Travelers From China
December 29, 2022 02:27 PM
·
Associated Press (AP)
COVID + Travel
China Drops COVID Quarantine for International Arrivals
December 26, 2022 06:38 PM
·
Associated Press (AP)
Trending News
CDC Ends COVID-Related Country-Specific Travel Advisories
October 4, 2022 05:06 PM
·
Michelle Baran
Trending News
Thailand to Drop All COVID-Related Requirements for Travelers
September 26, 2022 06:40 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Trending News
Japan to (Finally) Fully Reopen to Independent Travelers
September 22, 2022 06:29 PM
·
Bailey Berg
COVID + Travel
CDC Stops Reporting the Number of COVID Cases on Cruise Ships
July 22, 2022 04:29 PM
·
Fran Golden
National Parks
Mask Mandates Are Returning at These National Parks
July 15, 2022 03:41 PM
·
Bailey Berg
COVID + Travel
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
June 29, 2022 03:47 PM
·
Bailey Berg
COVID + Travel
New Zealand Just Changed Its Rules for Incoming Travelers
June 23, 2022 02:31 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Air Travel News
Travelers No Longer Need a COVID Test to Enter the U.S.
June 13, 2022 08:27 PM
·
Michelle Baran
COVID + Travel
Germany Enacts New COVID Policies for Incoming Tourists
June 8, 2022 02:41 PM
·
Chloe Arrojado
COVID + Travel
Japan Will Reopen to Travelers in June—With Specific Conditions
June 7, 2022 06:22 PM
·
Michelle Baran
COVID + Travel
I Went on a Dream Cruise to Antarctica—and Then I Got COVID
May 28, 2022 10:35 AM
·
Mary Holland
COVID + Travel
Israel Drops Testing Requirement for Travelers
May 20, 2022 05:04 PM
·
Bailey Berg
COVID + Travel
Travelers Still Need a COVID Test to Enter the U.S.
May 19, 2022 07:58 PM
·
Michelle Baran
COVID + Travel
CDC Now Recommends COVID Testing for All Domestic Travel
May 19, 2022 06:22 PM
·
Michelle Baran
COVID + Travel
What Happens if You Get COVID While Traveling Abroad? Let Me Tell You—It Happened to Me
May 13, 2022 05:20 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
COVID + Travel
New Zealand to Open to All Travelers in July
May 12, 2022 07:25 PM
·
Nick Perry
Air Travel News
EU Lifts Mask Requirement for Air Travel
May 11, 2022 12:30 PM
·
Frank Jordans
COVID + Travel
Just in Time for Summer, Greece Drops All COVID Entry Restrictions
May 4, 2022 06:50 PM
·
Michelle Baran
COVID + Travel
Italy Drops Health Pass Requirement for Entering Restaurants, Museums
May 3, 2022 08:11 PM
·
Bailey Berg
COVID + Travel
Fiji Just Made It Easier for Vaccinated Travelers to Enter
May 2, 2022 04:20 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Air Travel News
Is Flying Safe With No Mask Mandate in Place?
April 29, 2022 02:18 PM
·
Michelle Baran
COVID + Travel
Singapore Drops COVID Test for Vaccinated Travelers
April 25, 2022 03:11 PM
·
Bailey Berg
COVID + Travel
Thailand Drops All Test and Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Visitors
April 22, 2022 02:34 PM
·
Associated Press (AP)
COVID + Travel
10 Ways to Make Trip Planning Less Stressful
April 21, 2022 07:24 PM
·
Staff
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