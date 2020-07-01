Photo by Shutterstock
By AFAR Editors
Jul 1, 2020
Photo by Shutterstock
Lavender fields and vineyards may make you think of Provence, but this photo was actually taken in Sonoma, California.
If you had to cancel a trip to Europe, consider any of these U.S. destinations as an alternative to classic summer holiday destinations.
In late June, the European Union announced it would once again be open for tourism starting on July 1—the United States, though, was left off the list of countries whose travelers will be welcomed back to the continent.
This list is subject to change; as AFAR’s Michelle Baran reports, it will be updated every two weeks, meaning countries will be added and removed based on the status of the coronavirus within their borders. And while it’s impossible to predict when—or even if—the United States will be on the list, the good news is that there are some closer-to-home destinations that feel (kinda, sorta) like Europe.
Note: All of the properties mentioned in this story are open as of publishing, and we’ve noted states with quarantine and testing restrictions in place. To be sure you’re traveling safely and responsibly across the United States, check local travel restrictions before you go.
Miles of gorgeous Atlantic coastline, sweeping sand dunes, delicious seafood, and a thriving arts and crafts community: Cape Cod could easily pass for Cornwall, as long as you’re OK with swapping Cornish pasties for clambakes. Wake up to ocean views at the historic 1914 Chatham Bars Inn and spend the rest of the day enjoying its private quarter-mile long beach, or head into town to admire the small galleries and houses with picket fences. Sorry, Ross Poldark not included.
Note: Massachusetts is urging out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
The architecture may be more colonial than Tuscan, but Virginia’s wine country exudes the same bucolic charm as the Italian countryside. A 50-mile drive west of Washington, D.C., Middleburg’s Goodstone Inn & Restaurant is now open for secluded stays in its private cottages. Nearby wineries including Greenhill Vineyards, Boxwood Winery, and Stone Tower Winery are also welcoming guests for outdoor or social-distanced tastings with reservations.
You may be familiar with the wineries and dramatic coastline of California’s Sonoma County, but it’s also home to lavender farms that bloom each June and July, like Monte-Bellaria di California (in Sebastopol) and Matanzas Creek Winery (in Santa Rosa). After a day outdoors in the fragrant fields, check into Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn. With only 25 rooms with private patios set among flowering gardens and a Michelin-starred restaurant with just 14 tables, this charming resort was practically invented for social distancing.
Opened in spring 2018, the hip Mayhew Inn is Grand Marais’s only boutique hotel. With just six artist-designed suites inside the brick building from the 1900s, the hotel has the feel of an Airbnb (unsurprisingly, its rooms are listed there, too). But your stay also comes with a few welcome amenities: free room cleaning, toiletries, and some of its custom coffee. For views of boats bobbing in the Lake Superior harbor, head up to the roof deck.
Set at the base of Aspen Mountain—and literally steps from the Silver Queen Gondola—the Little Nell easily has some of the most covetable real estate in town. It’s also Aspen’s only five-star, five-diamond property, which means you’ll be suitably spoiled.
The Danish surfing hot spot Klitmøller—aka “Cold Hawaii”—may be off-limits for the time being, but Montauk is (by and large) open for business: Bed down at Marram, a 96-room boutique hotel on the water just south of Shadmoor State Park. Tackle the waves with world-class surfers via the hotel’s twice-weekly “surf check,” or opt for something a little more low key, like a sunrise meditation or self-guided nature walk.
Note: Travelers to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut from COVID-19 hot-spot states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. See if your state is on the list before you go.
Matching Greece’s Mediterranean climate, Catalina Island is a short ferry ride from Newport Beach, Dana Point, Long Beach, or San Pedro. Through October 2020, the island is offering a “Your Boat’s On Us” deal, so whether you stay at the Hotel Atwater, Pavilion Hotel, or Mt Ada, round-trip transportation for two on the Catalina Flyer (from Newport Beach) or the Catalina Express (from Long Beach, San Pedro, or Dana Point) is covered.
Germany’s Allgäu in southern Bavaria is best known for Neuschwanstein, which is said to be the inspiration behind the castles in both Disney’s Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty movies. But instead of booking it to a theme park, head to the scenic mountain village of Vail. The chalet-style Sonnenalp Vail at its heart is actually owned and operated by the same family as the Sonnenalp in Germany. You won’t find a castle here, per se, but you will be treated like a princess.
The Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary may be a favorite for its thermal baths, but Calistoga, California, has equally impressive hot springs, plus mud baths, wineries, and more. Base your stay at the chic Calistoga Motor Lodge, a reimagined motel with three on-site mineral pools. After a day spent winetasting or biking around town, the lodge’s MoonAcre Spa is the perfect place to unwind. Indulge in traditional treatments like massages and body scrubs or try something more unusual, like a locally inspired mud bath or a salt soak in a clawfoot tub.
About an hour’s drive from Anchorage, the chateau-style Alyeska Resort comprises 300 rooms. Surrounded by majestic snow-capped peaks and creaking spruce trees, the hotel has the feel of an off-the-grid oasis without sacrificing any amenities. Among them? A 60-passenger scenic tram, which ascends 2,300 feet in elevation to the top of Mount Alyeska.
If you’re willing to wait a little longer, Tordrillo, a luxury lodge in the Tordrillo Range, is opening in July. It requires a floatplane flight from Anchorage to reach, but once you’re there, activities—including climbing Alaska’s first via ferrata course, and skiing in the morning and fishing for salmon at night—abound.
Note: Travelers entering the state of Alaska have the option of providing proof of a negative test result for COVID-19 to forgo what had previously been a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals into the state. Read more about Alaska’s new travel policies.
Situated over 5,200 acres across eight miles of the Great Smoky Mountains’ protected ridgetop, Blackberry Mountain—sister property to wine-and-dining destination Blackberry Farm—pitches itself as “your own private national park.” With two on-site restaurants, a spa, fitness classes, and seemingly endless hikes, we’ll take it.
