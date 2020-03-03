13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Over the years, numerous studies have highlighted the health benefits of spending time in nature. And what better time to escape to the woods than when you just can’t handle reading one more story about coronavirus?

But not every outdoorsy traveler likes to sleep in a tent. Thankfully, Airbnb lists hundreds of cabins throughout the United States where you can explore the forest by day and relax in front of a fireplace or in a hot tub on the deck at night. From rustic log cabins fit for solo retreats to midcentury modern A-frames that are great for your entire family, there’s something here for every type of trip, whether you’re looking for a place in the Catskills or California.

Even better? Most of these Airbnb cabins cost less than $200 per night to rent. So go ahead—grab your weekend getaway bag and take some time to go off grid in the woods.

Vermont Green Mountains Log Cabin

Book Now: From $139 per night, airbnb.com

West Bolton, Vermont

Sleeps: 2

After a 30-minute drive east from Burlington and a 10-minute hike from this off-the-grid log cabin’s driveway, you’ll find yourself surrounded by trees and little else. There is no electricity at this rustic spot, but there are battery-powered lights. During long summer days, maximize your time in the open air with the outdoor solar-heated shower and wood cook stove. On colder nights, there’s a wood stove indoors to keep you cozy and a clean and comfy bed up in the loft. It’s a secluded spot, but once you arrive you can easily hike to Libby’s Look for panoramic views or walk to the nearby swimming hole.

Courtesy of Airbnb This Washington A-frame cabin is a short drive from Mount Rainier National Park.

Mount Rainier A-Frame

Book Now: From $179 per night, airbnb.com

Packwood, Washington

Sleeps: 5

The Little Owl Cabin—so-named by the owners of this rustic A-frame—is about a 2.5-hour drive south of Seattle and 20 minutes from the entrance to Mount Rainier National Park. After a full day exploring the area’s hiking trails in the summer or the runs at White Pass Ski Resort in the winter, you can relax in the cedar soaking tub on the cabin’s deck.

Courtesy of Airbnb No electricity, no problem.

Off-the-Grid Alaska Lakefront Cabin

Book Now: From $139 per night, airbnb.com

Seward, Alaska

Sleeps: 5

For those who want to go truly off the grid, this cabin on the banks of Kenai Lake is about as remote as you can get in southern Alaska without spending the night in a tent. While you won’t have electricity or running water, you’ll have access to propane lights, a wood stove, and a hand-pump well for water. There’s also a lakeside sauna a few steps away that guests can enjoy during their stay.

Courtesy of Airbnb Cozy up around the fireplace at this Big Bear cabin.

Big Bear Airbnb Cabin

Book Now: From $167 per night, airbnb.com

Big Bear, California

Sleeps: 5

About 100 miles directly east of downtown Los Angeles, Big Bear Lake and the surrounding National Forest land is a popular year-round getaway for Angelenos. This two-bedroom cabin is only 200 feet from the closest trailhead, making it an ideal spot for those who prefer their post-hike relaxation to take place underneath a rain shower or in front of a large stone fireplace rather than in a tent.

Courtesy of Airbnb The Barn in Tivoli has plenty of common space for friends to hang out.

The Barn in Tivoli

Book Now: From $245 per night, airbnb.com

Tivoli, New York

Sleeps: 6

Located about two hours north of New York City in the village of Tivoli on the Hudson River, this converted barn features a loft-like open floor plan spread across three levels that is great for groups of friends traveling together. In warm weather, you can enjoy the outdoor shower and a fire pit, which is perfect for s’mores. Once the leaves change, a wood-burning stove in the living room keeps things cozy. Be sure to make the five-minute walk into town to explore Tivoli’s charming main street.

Courtesy of Airbnb This Atlanta tree house is like something out of a fairy tale.

Rustic Tree-House Cabin

Book Now: From $375 per night, airbnb.com

Atlanta, Georgia

Sleeps: 2

According to Airbnb, this three-room tree house connected by rope bridges is its most wish-listed property in the world. This comes as no surprise, considering the number of times it’s gone viral over the years. Its location, however, is a shock: Minutes from downtown Atlanta, this one-bedroom urban cabin is tucked into the trees to make you feel like you’ve traveled much farther away from it all. The treehouse’s popularity means you’ll have to plan ahead to stay here—there is scattered weekday availability now, but the next open weekend is in July 2021.

Courtesy of Airbnb Who needs a pool when you have a sauna outside your door?

Hygge A-Frame in the Colorado Rockies

Book Now: From $150 per night, airbnb.com

Grant, Colorado

Sleeps: 4

Built in the 1970s and located about an hour’s drive from Denver in the Rocky Mountains, this bright-teal A-frame cabin was recently remodeled and features clean, light-filled interiors that are reminiscent of Scandinavian minimalist design. The ultimate hygge touch is the barrel-shaped steam sauna sitting outside the cabin’s front door.

Courtesy of Airbnb Spend your days skiing and evenings around the fireplace at this Vermont cabin.

Midcentury Vermont Cabin

Book Now: From $149 per night, airbnb.com

Wardsboro, Vermont

Sleeps: 7

Situated between the Stratton and Mount Snow ski resorts in southern Vermont, this cabin has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it a great spot for families or groups of friends to spend a long weekend together. A vintage Preway fireplace in the living room keeps things cozy during winter ski trips, while a backyard fire pit brings those vibes outdoors in the summer and fall.

Courtesy of Airbnb This Oregon cabin is great for big groups.

Modern House in the Oregon Woods

Book Now: From $269 per night, airbnb.com

Sandy, Oregon

Sleeps: 7