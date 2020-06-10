The Future of Dining Is Alfresco

As the city of Copenhagen emerged from lockdown, Noma reopened (at least temporarily) as an outdoor wine and burger bar.

As restaurants slowly reopen—and get creative to lure diners back—one thing is certain: We’ll be eating outside a lot more.

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Noma in Copenhagen, known for its 20-course meals and world’s best accolades, has reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic as an outdoor wine and burger bar. (And oh, what beautiful burgers they are.) A Maryland seafood restaurant has asked patrons to wear inner tubes—on dry land—while drinking. A German brasserie set up two-tops on the sidewalk—inside miniature greenhouses, one for each table. Around the world, but especially in the United States—in major cities like Washington, D.C., Paris, and Madrid—restaurants have been permitted to reopen, but only if they can provide outdoor seating. (Paris, for example, reopened its famous cafés on Tuesday.) But what about restaurants without a rooftop deck or patio? Thrillingly, we're seeing a push in major metro areas to close down streets to provide more outdoor seating—some cities are going as far as turning over nearly all public plazas and parks to our hungry, under-socialized selves. How long will it last? As with anything related to COVID-19, permissions and restrictions vary city by city. Here’s what we know about our alfresco future. We’re lucky it’s summer in the U.S. Picture this: You’re in Chicago. (We'll skip over the whole how-you-got-there part for now.) It’s a sunny day, late in the afternoon. You’re hungry, but because the city is still in Phase 3 of its reopening plan—which means outdoor seating only—you’re not exactly sure where to eat. You decide to head for the West Loop, one of Chicago’s foodiest centers. Once you arrive, you see a street that was once filled with cars filled instead with tables, all spaced six feet apart. This brilliant, perfect-for-summer move is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pilot program, Our Streets, which will temporarily close six of the city’s most popular restaurant corridors to cars. The hours haven’t yet been set, said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, in an email: “In some neighborhoods, it could be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for dinner only. In other areas with coffee shops, breakfast, and lunch places, there could be mid-day closings that extend through the week.” Unsurprisingly, given its liberal nature and beautiful streets, Berkeley, California, may soon follow suit. Mayor Jesse Arreguín recently introduced legislation that would close city streets during restaurant operating hours. (San Francisco has a similar plan in the works and one has been approved in San Jose.) If Chicago’s Our Streets program is successful, Mayor Lightfoot plans to replicate it elsewhere in the city. Cities and towns in multiple states—including Oregon, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida—are joining the movement, with more cities pushing for legislation to allow it. Many European countries already follow this model, but we’re seeing an expansion of open-air spaces. The Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, for example, has pledged to turn over much of its public space to struggling bars and restaurants. Since the announcement, the city’s central Cathedral Square has transformed into a dining plaza and restaurants have spilled into the streets and set up café tables in nearby parks and parking lots. Photo by Ditte Isager Is Noma's new burger focus a signal of what's to come for fine dining? Why outdoors?

