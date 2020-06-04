The National Parks Are Reopening. Here’s What We Know

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling to the national parks, visit individual parks’ websites.

In early April, outdoor lovers across the country called on the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior to close down parks, citing safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the 62 U.S. national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Yosemite, did shut their gates. Then on April 22, 2020, only a week or two after the last big-name parks closed, President Donald Trump announced that the national parks would begin reopening.

Since then, some parks have started to slowly throw open their gates and unblock their roads. But you might not want to start planning that summer trip just yet. Much like the closures, reopenings are happening on a park-by-park basis. And park advocates are still concerned that it’s too soon. Here’s what we know about the parks’ reopening now:

The parks are reopening on a park-by-park basis

On Friday, April 24, Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt confirmed that the National Park Service (NPS), the Department of the Interior (DOI), and governors across the country are working together to gradually increase access to the parks.

Agency and park representatives stress that the safety and health of visitors, employees, volunteers, local communities, and partners will guide the process.

But this isn’t a “one size fits all” approach. In an email, acting NPS director David Vela told regional directors and park superintendents that reopenings would happen for each park based on local conditions, reports National Parks Traveler: “Decisions on a phased recovery of operations will be made in each park or support office based on what is occurring in the respective state and local community.”

Many parks are already open

Many backcountry permits in popular parks like Arches and Canyonlands have already been canceled for the beginning of the summer, and the Grand Canyon has canceled private and commercial rafting trips through June 13, 2020. But parks themselves are starting to increase recreational access.

Denali National Park reopened part of the Denali Park Road to the public on April 28 and plans to open usually restricted sections of the road to private drivers, as there are far fewer visitors right now. Everglades National Park opened boat ramps and some facilities including campgrounds on May 4.

Utah parks including Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area began reopening in early May. On its opening day, Bryce Canyon saw about 1,000 vehicles, about half of its normal visitation numbers for this time of year; numbers are climbing slowly and the park recently started collecting fees again.

Zion National Park opened certain areas with capacity limits and timed entry on Wednesday, May 13. Arches and Canyonlands National Parks began to increase access on May 29, right after the normally busy Memorial Day weekend. On its first day open, Arches experienced overcrowding, closing at 9:10 a.m., just three hours after visitors started to enter. The park plans to implement a timed entry system, but it won’t happen until midsummer.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopened some trails and roads on May 9. The resulting lines of cars and crowded parking lots have reinforced concern that these reopenings are happening too fast. The Blue Ridge Parkway opened the southernmost 14 miles of the park on May 9 and continued to increase access until the full route was opened on May 23.

Grand Canyon National Park first opened for limited day use on the weekend of May 15 and again over Memorial Day Weekend. On May 29, the park opened for ongoing limited day use. The South Rim entrance is open from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. and once in, visitors will be able to stay for the day, hiking inner canyon trails and visiting some open food and beverage services. Starting June 5, the South Rim entrance will be open full-time, some overnight camping and lodging will open, and the North Rim entrance will open for day use.

Two popular Wyoming parks began phased reopening plans on Monday, May 18. Yellowstone opened its south and east entrances first, allowing visitors to access the Lower Loop and attractions including Old Faithful and West Thumb. Its first few days open were quieter than many expected. On Monday, June 1, the park opened its other three entrances. Grand Teton National Park reopened primary roads and some restrooms and hiking trails.

Rocky Mountain National Park, one of the most popular national parks in the country, began to reopen in phases starting May 27. Most campgrounds remained closed, but some opened at half capacity. The park also instituted a timed entry permit system that would apply to all areas of the park and would limit the number of visitors to 60 percent of the park’s maximum parking capacity during the first stage of reopening—that works out to about 13,500 visitors, or 4,800 vehicles, per day.

In California, Yosemite will take its first step toward reopening on Friday, June 5, when people with existing wilderness or Half Dome permits will be permitted to enter. Lassen Volcanic National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, and Redwood State and National Parks have already begun to reopen, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will reopen roads, trails, parking lots, and some public use areas starting on Thursday, June 4.

Glacier National Park announced a reopening plan last week and will increase recreational access starting June 8.

A number of national recreation areas and national seashores, including Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Gulf Islands National Seashore, have also begun to increase access to trails and roads.

And some lodges, including the Oasis at Death Valley and the Signal Mountain Lodge in Grand Teton National Park, are already taking reservations for June.

All parks urge visitors to continue checking individual park websites for updates about the phased reopenings.

Things are going to look different