The CDC has issued new guidelines for wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, and some governments, airlines, and businesses are now requiring them. The bottom line: we should all procure some cloth masks and get used to having to wear them.

This is a developing story. For up-to-date information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. In early April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated guidance for wearing face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19: The agency now recommends that we wear what it calls a “cloth face covering” in public settings, such as at a grocery store or pharmacy, and especially in areas of the United States with large numbers of coronavirus transmissions, such as New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

The latest recommendation is based on the results of recent studies that revealed that people can spread the virus without knowing it. According to the CDC, there are a significant number of people who can have coronavirus without having any identifiable symptoms (also known as being asymptomatic) or who are pre-symptomatic, meaning they are carrying the virus but haven’t yet developed symptoms.

Previously, it was advised that only those who are knowingly sick wear a mask to protect others—assuming that they are even out in public, since we should all stay home if we aren’t feeling well. As we await more widespread testing for COVID-19 and don’t yet know who among us could be carrying the virus without realizing it, unknowing carriers could be spreading it through respiratory droplets when they talk, cough, or sneeze. Thus, to mitigate further spread of coronavirus, the CDC is encouraging us to wear masks in settings where social distancing measures are hard to maintain—meaning they should be worn if you will be in a situation or area where you won’t necessarily be able to maintain six feet of separation between yourself and others.

It's also important to note that masks are not meant to replace social distancing and public health measures that have been put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They are meant to be an added line of defense.

Where are masks required? While the CDC simply recommends that we wear masks when out and about, several states now have requirements for wearing masks when visiting essential businesses or traveling on public transportation. They include Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Individual counties and municipalities throughout the country have also issued various ordinances regarding masks, ranging from recommending them to requiring them. Check with your local jurisdiction for the most up-to-date requirements. On April 20, the Canadian government issued new rules requiring that all air travelers wear face masks while flying and at Canadian screening checkpoints where maintaining six feet of separation from others is not possible. Those arriving to or departing from Canada will need to have a face mask to be able to board their flight.

Emirates also requires its passengers to wear their own masks when at the airport and on board their aircraft.



As we continue to learn more about how coronavirus spreads and who can carry it, we wouldn’t be surprised if more airlines and governments followed suit and began requiring travelers and citizens to wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. You should always check with the airline (as close to your departure date as possible since these policies can change and be updated rather rapidly) and check local and federal guidelines for the latest requirements. What is a cloth face mask and how does it compare to a surgical or N95 mask? Photo by Maridav/Shutterstock The CDC is asking those not on the front lines to reserve surgical and N95 masks for essential and medical workers. When you think of a face mask, you probably think of a standard surgical mask—a disposable, loose-fitting face mask. These are typically used by doctors, nurses, and medical staff to protect them during operating procedures and against infectious respiratory droplets. Some of them are outfitted with added filtration, and some have a piece of bendable metal in the nose area so that you can fit it snugly around the nose. For total protection from a respiratory infection, health-care workers use something called a N95 respirator, which is much thicker than a common surgical mask and is fitted precisely to each user to make sure it is well sealed over the wearer’s nose, cheeks, and down around the chin. The CDC is asking that those of us who are not on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic—those who are not health-care workers or medical first responders—wear cloth face coverings and not surgical masks or N95 respirators so that we don’t deplete the supplies for those who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and thus are at the highest risk of exposure. I have extra surgical or N95s masks at home. Can I donate them? If you happen to have unused surgical or N95 masks at home, there are ample ways to donate them to health-care workers, including this national map that indicates hospitals and health-care facilities that are in need of personal protective equipment (PPE). A site called mask-match.com is also connecting those who have extras to health-care workers who need them, as is DonatePPE.org. How to properly wear a cloth mask In order for a cloth mask to be effective, it needs to be worn properly. It should cover your mouth and nose area and stretch from just below your eyes to down under your chin. On the sides, it should cover about half of your cheek area, the CDC advises. It should fit snugly but comfortably and be secured by being tied behind your head or looped around your ears. It should allow for easy breathing. Cloth face masks should be washed regularly (throwing them in the washing machine will suffice, according to the CDC), and when you remove them you should take care not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth and wash your hands immediately after. Children under the age of two should not wear a face mask. What’s the best material for a cloth mask?

