Why North Fork, Long Island, Is the Coastal Escape You Need

With its local wineries, bucolic pastures, farm-to-table food scene, and oyster-abundant coast, Long Island’s North Fork feels worlds away from New York City. In reality, though, the sweet seaside region is approximately 90 miles from Manhattan.

Where to stay

For weekenders more interested in relaxation than ritz, the North Fork is the ultimate getaway. The peninsula’s largest town, Greenport, offers a laid-back alternative to Long Island’s flashier summer escapes like Montauk and the Hamptons. Boutique shops and laid-back eateries line the 19th-century village’s downtown avenue, and the roads that connect Greenport to the North Fork’s nearby towns are dotted with family-owned farm stands and vineyards. Here’s how to enjoy a blissful escape from the city on Long Island’s North Fork.





Photo by Read McKendree The interiors of Sound View Greenport’s 55-guest rooms are inspired by modernist beachside homes.

Once an iconic 1950s motel, Sound View Greenport is a design-lover’s dream spot by the sea. Recently revamped by Eagle Point Hotel Partners and Brooklyn-based design firm

Studio Tack

, the 55-room waterfront property blends classic motel motifs with a nautical New England twist. Situated along a quarter-mile stretch of the Long Island Sound, the area’s freshest seafood is a mainstay on the menu at the property’s restaurant, The Halyard

Photo by Read McKendree The ocean-facing lobby lounge at Sound View Greenport looks out on the Long Island Sound.





At Sound View Greenport, a poolside bar called Jack’s Shack serves lobster rolls and boozy Popsicles made of local lavender, and on-property activities include yoga and meditation by the sea. Spend your morning sipping freshly roasted La Colombe coffee at the hotel’s divine ocean-facing lobby lounge, and don’t miss the hotel’s piano bar, where a partnership with Manhattan’s iconic Joe’s Pub brings intimate performances by up-and-coming musicians to the space every weekend. (Rates start from $325 per night this summer.)





Closer to town but farther from the shore, other stylish Greenport stays include American Beech , a former horse stable turned hotel with a farm-to-table restaurant (from $295 per night), and The Lin Beach House , an intimate, check-yourself-in-and-out guesthouse featuring its own cocktail bar, Days Like These, where you can sip custom-blended gins and botanical-infused spirits from Matchbook Distilling Company , a recently opened craft distillery in Greenport. (Each room at The Lin Beach House is listed separately on Airbnb and starts from $350 per night.)

Where to go winetasting





Long Island’s terroir has drawn comparisons to France’s Bordeaux region and the Napa Valley in California due to the fact that the wine countries sit on approximately the same latitude. But Long Island’s saltwater sea breezes and moderate temperatures give the North Fork’s wines their own unique zest, and to sip the best of them only requires a quick trip around the peninsula. Kontokosta Winery in Greenport is the North Fork’s only waterfront winery. Featuring 62 acres of coastal farmland, this family-owned sustainable vineyard includes a wind-powered tasting room, which is open to the public seven days a week.

Photo by Sarah Buder Macari Vinyards is located near Greenport in Mattituck on Long Island’s North Fork.

The nearby towns of Mattituck and Cutchogue are also abuzz with some of the region’s finest wineries. In Mattituck, taste wines and munch on Neopolitan-style, wood-fired pizzas served from Avelino, the gourmet food truck at the family-owned Macari Vineyards. The Macari family started making wine in the ’30s and ’40s in the basement of their home in Queens, New York. Today, the family runs this 500-acre vineyard that produces award-winning wines (tastings for $30 per person).



In Cutchogue, visit Castello di Borghese Vineyard and Winery, Long Island’s oldest vineyard opened in 1973. Lieb Cellars, known for its reserve pinot blanc, and McCall Wines, renowned for its pinot noir and merlot varieties, are also notable stops.

What to do