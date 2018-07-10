Why North Fork, Long Island, Is the Coastal Escape You Need

Photo by Read McKendree
Jul 10, 2018
Sound View Greenport sits on a quarter-mile beach on Long Island’s North Fork.
The idyllic summer getaway sits just hours from New York City.
With its local wineries, bucolic pastures, farm-to-table food scene, and oyster-abundant coast, Long Island’s North Fork feels worlds away from New York City. In reality, though, the sweet seaside region is approximately 90 miles from Manhattan.
At Sound View Greenport, a poolside bar called Jack’s Shack serves lobster rolls and boozy Popsicles made of local lavender, and on-property activities include yoga and meditation by the sea. Spend your morning sipping freshly roasted La Colombe coffee at the hotel’s divine ocean-facing lobby lounge, and don’t miss the hotel’s piano bar, where a partnership with Manhattan’s iconic Joe’s Pub brings intimate performances by up-and-coming musicians to the space every weekend. (Rates start from $325 per night this summer.)
The nearby towns of Mattituck and Cutchogue are also abuzz with some of the region’s finest wineries. In Mattituck, taste wines and munch on Neopolitan-style, wood-fired pizzas served from Avelino, the gourmet food truck at the family-owned Macari Vineyards. The Macari family started making wine in the ’30s and ’40s in the basement of their home in Queens, New York. Today, the family runs this 500-acre vineyard that produces award-winning wines (tastings for $30 per person).
In Cutchogue, visit Castello di Borghese Vineyard and Winery, Long Island’s oldest vineyard opened in 1973. Lieb Cellars, known for its reserve pinot blanc, and McCall Wines, renowned for its pinot noir and merlot varieties, are also notable stops.
Beyond the Long Island Wine Trail, day-to-day North Fork activities include leisurely bike rides, boat tours, and farm excursions. Outside Greenport, Cutchogue’s 8 Hands Farm is an absolute must-see. The 28-acre family-run farm sells fresh eggs from pasture-raised hens at its on-site market, where you’ll find hand-woven rugs and knitted clothing made using wool from the farm’s Icelandic sheep. The sustainable farm also features an outdoor food truck that serves breakfast and lunch from a seasonal menu.
For a day on the water, call Peconic Water Sports, Long Island’s leading water sports company located in Southold and Sag Harbor (with pickup service on Shelter Island). Charter a boat, take a fishing tour, rent a kayak, paddleboard, or Jet Ski, or simply cross the Peconic River to Shelter Island—whatever you do, this staff of boat-loving experts will ensure you enjoy the adventure.
During the summer months, head east of Greenport to East Marion for a peek at one of the country’s largest lavender fields, Lavender by the Bay. Wander through 17 acres of blooming lavender, then shop for a variety of aromatic products at the farm’s on-site store. (For visitors over 12 years old, entry to the fields costs $9 per person on weekends and national holidays and $6 per person on weekdays.)downtown Greenport. At LIDO you’ll find design-forward clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home furnishings sourced from fair-trade artisans around the world. The Times Vintage, housed the former office of the Suffolk Times newspaper, includes a superb selection of vintage clothes, vinyl records, and home furnishings. On Front Street, the North Fork Art Collective showcases local art for sale in a welcoming streetfront exhibition space, and the lifestyle boutique Tea and Tchotchkes offers a unique array of one-of-a-kind bags, scented candles, plants and pots, essential oils, and clothing.
