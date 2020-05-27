8 Tiny Travel Trailers We’re Drooling Over Right Now

Is it just us, or are there suddenly a lot more travel trailers around? We’re spotting teardrop campers being towed along highways, compact Airstreams parked in our neighbors’ driveways, and newfangled, “fifth wheel” rigs set up in the next campsite over. It makes sense: RVing and other forms of self-contained camping have become increasingly popular over the past few years—and the past few months in particular. And teardrop and other small-size travel trailers are less of a commitment and easier to maneuver than converted vans or full-size trailers but still provide all the creature comforts you’d want. These days, you can even find tiny travel trailers with tiny bathrooms.

But we really just can’t get enough of the styles, whether they’re retro curving profiles with classic aluminum or primary-colored styling, or fresh, modern designs with clean lines and wood interiors. These are the sorts of trailers that would look as good in your own backyard (home office space, anyone?) as they would in a national park. Here are eight travel trailers that we’re a little obsessed with right now.

(Pssst! Not ready to buy? You can rent some of these from the dealers and find others on peer-to-peer rental sites like Outdoorsy.)

Polydrops

This polyhedral pod (pictured at top) is not simply a camping trailer, according to Polydrops founder Kyung-Hyun Lew; it’s a portable private space that you can bring nearly everywhere. The gull-wing doors open upwards to reveal a bright, clean interior just big enough to fit the 48- by 75-inch mattress and a few storage cubbies, and the rear hatch hides a light-wood kitchenette area with sliding drawers and pull-out counters, as well as space for a Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler. But it’s not only the angular good looks that makes the Polydrop trailer futuristic—it runs on a 100-watt solar panel and battery, and at 900 to 1,150 pounds is lightweight enough to be towed by just about any car. The four different models are all the same size but include different add-ons, such as aluminum siding, a two-burner stove, a roof rack, and an awning.

Buy now: From $14,495, polydrops.com

Courtesy of nuCamp The Tab 400 comes in a few different patterns and colors.

Tab 400

NüCamp’s Tab 400 trailer is cozy, but it packs all of the necessities into its tiny footprint. And we mean all—this 18-foot rig even includes a wet bath, a rarity in teardrop trailers. There’s also a queen-sized sleeping area and a dinette that transforms into a second, cushioned sleeping spot. And the furnished kitchenette with refrigerator is also inside the trailer, as opposed to hidden beneath a rear hatch. You can even opt for air-conditioning and heating. Light-wood interiors make this little trailer feel more like a home than a box, and a sporty, bold red or blue trim gives the Tab some retro chic. And it weighs in at 2,876 pounds, so you don’t need a heavy-duty truck to make it move—a good-size SUV like a Ford Explorer or a Toyota Highlander would do the trick.

Buy now: From $40,489, nucamprv.com (find a dealer)

Courtesy of Airstream, Inc. The Bambi is a fun-size version of the iconic Airstream trailer.

Airstream Bambi

Nearly everybody loves an Airstream, but towing one of those massive, attractive land yachts can be daunting (though, we promise, it is easier than you think to tow an Airstream). Enter the compact Bambi, the fun-size version of the classic Airstream that pairs those iconic good looks with proportions that fit neatly in your driveway. The current model, available in 16- and 20-foot versions, is actually the brand’s original 1961 Bambi trailer reborn. A great trailer for those traveling with kids, the Bambi has all the bells and whistles: a gas stove, air-conditioning and heating, a microwave, a fridge, a bathroom with a standing shower, a dinette that converts into a bed, and another two-person bed with a memory foam mattress. Like the Tab 400, this single-axle trailer is lightweight enough to be towed by a midsize SUV.

Buy now: From $49,600, airstream.com (find a dealer)

Courtesy of Carapate Imagine cruising the southern coast of France with this in tow.

Carapate

OK, so this 10.5-foot French trailer won’t be rolling down our streets in the near future—the brand is available throughout Europe but hasn’t made it stateside yet. But that doesn’t mean we’re not still dreaming about the Carapate (and Googling “how much does it cost to ship a camper from Europe to the United States?”). With its blue-and-wood exterior, large windows, and rear-mounted spare tire, the 65-square-foot “mini caravan” has serious old-school vibes—think midcentury woodie station wagon or a vintage sailing yacht.

The floor of the trailer is covered with a modular, removable mattress, which you can rearrange into a couch or pull out for sunset picnics, and the walls are lined with pouches, cubbies, and shelves. The kitchen sits in a drawer, so it can be used inside the trailer or pulled out to form an outdoor kitchen. Add-ons include a 120-watt solar charging pack, a kitchen sink system and single-burner stove, a gas/electric fridge box, and more. This lightweight trailer weighs around 1,100 pounds, so it can be easily towed by smaller cars.

Buy now: From $16,000, carapate-aventure.fr

Courtesy of Timberleaf Trailers Timberleaf’s classic teardrop trailer features an attractive kitchen area.

Timberleaf Classic Teardrop

Timberleaf recently released a small version of its teardrop trailer called the Pika, but we’re still holding a candle for the original, a 14-foot trailer for that brand of outdoors-person who doesn’t believe that rugged and elegant have to be mutually exclusive. It’s built for the outdoors, with a 100-amp-hour deep cell marine battery (a reliable, long-running battery), 11-gallon water tank tucked under the main cabin, and insulated walls and ceiling, but the interior of this little teardrop features the sorts of thoughtful touches and gorgeous custom woodwork you’d want in your tiny home.