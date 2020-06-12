10 Charming Houseboat Rentals for a Social-Distance Summer Trip

Planning your next trip is smooth sailing with these floating getaways on Airbnb and Vrbo.

One of the best ways to beat the heat in the summer is heading to the water—whether that means an ocean, lake, river, or canal. But why rent a house near the water when you can actually stay on the water? There are all sorts of floating accommodations across the United States. Some are permanently docked in marina neighborhoods, like those in Seattle and Sausalito. Other cruise freely in popular houseboating destinations like Lake Powell, Lake Mead, and Lake Havasu. You’ll find houseboats floating in places you may not expect, such as a private lake in Virginia or a glampsite on the Mississippi River. In most of the better-known houseboat destinations, local companies rent out fleets of multiperson boats. But some of the best we’ve seen are these quirky, charming vessels listed on Airbnb and Vrbo. And since you’re renting the entire place, one of these 11 charming houseboat rentals might just be a perfect solution to your summer social-distance vacation needs. Courtesy of Vrbo Watch the sunset on this private deck off Key Largo. Floating tiny home escape Book Now: From $160 per night, vrbo.com Key Largo, Florida

Sleeps: 2 Crank up the Beach Boys and linger by the Florida Keys in this adorable, quirky houseboat. All the amenities have a place in this petite house, including a loft bed with its own window, a kitchenette, toilet and wet bath, as well as a futon couch, a fan, and a top-of-the-line cooler for food and drinks. You could use the tandem kayak to paddle to shore to hang out at nearby restaurants and tiki bars or visit the local state park. But the wooden Adirondack chairs on the deck are just begging you to stay on board and lounge, fish, and watch the sunset while cooking your catch on the barbecue. Courtesy of Vrbo Drink in the view from this designer houseboat in Seattle. “Sleepless in Seattle” houseboat dream Book Now: From $539 per night, vrbo.com Seattle, Washington

Sleeps: 5 It’s hard to believe that this designer home floats. Indeed, the three-bedroom, three-bath space looks more like a house than a boat from the outside. But you can swim off the back deck or moor your dinghy as you could on any houseboat. With huge windows throughout the place, a dining room that converts into a dance floor or yoga studio, a hot tub, and all the water toys imaginable, the 30-day minimum stay might not be long enough. Courtesy of Vrbo The red Tessie Ann is moored in Robinhood Cove in Maine. Unique, romantic, motorless floating island Book Now: From $307 per night, vrbo.com Georgetown, Maine

Moored in Robinhood Cove, the Tessie Ann is exactly the kind of New England maritime experience you may have dreamed of. Onshore, the town is full of saltbox houses in shades of weathered blue and gray. The brick red Tessie Ann’s single bedroom is located in the bow of the boat and has windows on five of the six sides. The dinette area converts into a sleeping area if you’re bringing more than two people. There’s also a bathroom and small, fully equipped galley—or kitchen—and a barbecue on deck, as well as a 15-foot skiff so you can get to and from shore. Courtesy of Vrbo Cruise around Lake Shasta in this 20-foot houseboat. Shasta Marina’s Sumerset houseboat Book Now: From $905 per night, vrbo.com Lakehead, California

Sleeps: 20 Lake Shasta is one of the most popular places in the country for houseboat vacations and here, it’s all about the party. The massive Sumerset is the perfect place for a family vacation or reunion, sleeping up to 20 people with six bedrooms, a convertible dining area, and two convertible sofa beds. The common area makes efficient use of space with a booth-style dining table that has a countertop on either side. But if you’re staying on a houseboat, you want to be outside. The Sumerset’s full-length top deck has four seating areas, including a large wet bar, a barbecue, a hot tub, and, yes, a slide. It’s also one of the few boats on this list that you can drive out of the marina and cruise around on. Courtesy of Airbnb The Ziggy Stardust surf house in Rockaway Beach features two indoor hammocks. Ziggy Stardust surf house Book Now: From $760 per night, airbnb.com Queens, New York

Sleeps: 12 Possibly the most striking houseboat on this list is the navy blue one docked in the Jamaica Bay area of Rockaway Beach (also pictured at top). The two-story stunner has been a labor of love for its owners, who have deftly mixed driftwood accents with white walls, bold textiles, contemporary design furniture, and pops of color everywhere. It sleeps 12 in four bedrooms and seven beds. Relax with a book in one of the twin indoor hammocks or kick back on the top deck. There are also picnic tables, benches, and other seating on an attached float. Courtesy of Vrbo You’ll fnd this tugboat accommodation on a private lake in Virginia. Lux tugboat on private lake Book Now: From $300 per night, vrbo.com Charlottesville, Virginia

