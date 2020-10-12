Where Can I Travel in the U.S. Right Now?

By Laura Dannen Redman
Oct 12, 2020
Photo by Shane Myers Photography/Shutterstock
May we get to watch the sunrise from Hanauma Bay on Oahu, Hawaii soon.
It’s complicated.
Article continues below advertisement
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as the world changes. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
Some states are actively encouraging travelers to come; other states are seeing spikes in COVID-19. You could get whiplash from all the rule changes—but does that mean you have to stay home this autumn? Not necessarily.
We’re actively reaching out to local and state tourism boards and following the latest recommendations of the CDC to give you the most up-to-date information about traveling—safely, responsibly—across the United States right now. Here’s what we know:
Per the CDC, you should do this quiz before leaving your community:
Johns Hopkins University has been tracking COVID-19 publicly since January 22, and its world map, U.S. map, and critical trends graph have become our go-to sources for new coronavirus cases. In the infographic below, the greener the background, the bigger the downward trend of new cases in this state. As you can see, cases are ticking back up after a relative decline into September. The CDC reported a 55 percent rise in COVID cases for young adults ages 18–22 from August 2 to September 5 (including many students back in college). Cases across the U.S. peaked in July at about 70,000 new cases per day; only a few states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic were showing a consistent downward trend in cases this past summer.
As of October 12, much of the Northeast—specifically, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine—is considered “low risk” as well as Puerto Rico, while states that struggled with spikes this summer (notably California, Texas, and Florida) are seeing declining case counts in some counties. This snapshot is from October 12 but it’s updated regularly on coronavirus.jhu.edu.
The redder the background, the bigger the upward trend of new cases in this state. The number of infections continues to climb across the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountains. In pockets of North and South Dakota, as well as “Utah, Montana, Wyoming and other Western states, new infections have emerged at or near record levels,” reports the New York Times. “Still, the number of new cases nationally remains below the levels seen in late July, when the country averaged more than 66,000 per day.” Nine zip codes in New York City were closed again to curb the virus, and the White House in Washington, D.C. also became its own hot spot following a “superspreader event” in the Rose Garden.
Several states are rolling back their reopenings in some form, according to this regularly updated map by the New York Times. Among the most recent:
California Governor Gavin Newsom has mandated mask wearing in public or high-risk settings and devised a country-by-county reopening process this past summer. Check this L.A. Times graph to find the latest on the county you plan to visit, and read AFAR’s full story on California’s reopening.
Article continues below advertisement
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced mandatory mask wearing in all public spaces on July 16. The state also has a county-by-county program of reopening—called a “dial”—based on five levels and three metrics. Read more at covid19.colorado.gov.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered some indoor bars and restaurants shut after an uptick in certain municipalities this fall. Chicago has its own quarantine rules for visitors—more on that below.
Louisiana is now in phase 3 of reopening with a statewide mask mandate. As of October 3, New Orleans started allowing bars to sell to-go alcohol again and restaurants, cafés, and bars with food permits could open to 75 percent capacity indoors. Read the latest at neworleans.com.
Michigan closed indoor bars again in south and central counties (everywhere but Up North) on July 1. An executive order also requires people to wear masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.
Nevada requires that people wear masks when they leave the house, be it in indoor public spaces or outdoor spaces where you can’t stand six feet from others. Las Vegas bars reopened at limited capacity in September.
In Texas, bars have been shut and restaurants ordered to go to reduced capacity, though the governor hinted at the possibility of reopening bars in October.
Short answer: Yes, but you might have to quarantine.
If you plan to visit Alaska . . . you need to do one of three things: complete a traveler declaration form and arrive with proof of a negative COVID-19 test; get a test when you arrive in Alaska and self-quarantine until you have the results; or self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of your trip, whichever is shorter. Read more in our story Can We Travel to Alaska This Summer? and at covid19.alaska.gov/travelers.
If you plan to visit Hawaii . . . you have to self-quarantine for 14 days. But starting October 15, visitors to Hawaii who provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving can avoid the otherwise mandatory 14-day quarantine that has been in place since March 26, AFAR’s Michelle Baran reports. Visitors must also fill out a mandatory online health application. Read the full story.
If you plan to visit Maine . . . you’ll be asked to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, or sign a Certificate of Compliance that says you received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arriving in Maine. You’re exempt from both testing and quarantine if you’re a resident of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, or Massachusetts (effective September 23). Check “Keep Maine Healthy FAQs” and the mandates for entering Maine for the latest information.
If you plan to visit Massachusetts . . . you must self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival or produce a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arriving, according to the Massachusetts Travel Order. You may see one of these signs as you drive along I-90 or around Boston. You’re exempt from both testing and quarantine if you’re a resident of Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, or Washington, D.C. Check the latest quarantine list at mass.gov.
Article continues below advertisement
If you plan to visit New Hampshire . . . and you’re visiting from out of state (excluding New England) and “staying overnight at a lodging property, you’re required to provide signed documentation stating you remained at home for at least a 14-day quarantine period prior to arriving in the state.” Visit covidguidance.nh.gov for the latest.
If you plan to visit Vermont . . . you must quarantine for 14 days once you arrive. You have the option to get a PCR test on or after day 7 of quarantine and end your quarantine with a negative test result. Travelers from certain low-risk counties are exempt.
If you plan to visit New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut . . . and you’re coming from a current viral hot spot—that’s more than half the country, by last count—you will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and face fines ($2,000–$10,000) and mandatory quarantine if you break isolation. “The quarantine will apply to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent, also on a seven-day rolling basis,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
If you plan to visit Chicago . . . and you’re from one of these 21 states or Puerto Rico, you’ll have to quarantine for 14 days (as of October 5—the list is updated weekly). The state of Illinois does not have the same quarantine rules. Visit chicago.gov for the most recent list.
For all states, it’s worth checking the latest COVID-19 information on their sites before booking anything. Note that Florida, which formerly had a quarantine for Northeasterners, no longer has travel restrictions in place.
“Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19,” reports the CDC. “We don’t know if one type of travel is safer than others; however, airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. These are also places where it can be hard to social distance.”
“You’re going to see a resurgence of [road trips],” Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, which represents the domestic travel and tourism industry, told AFAR. Recreational vehicles (RVs) have seen a boom in rentals and sales this year, and a number of our staffers are planning on going that route for their first trips post-COVID. (Just check out Maggie Fuller's primer on RV travel during a pandemic.)
As avid and responsible travelers, we’re all worried about the same things above all—the safety and health of the global village that has become inextricably linked by this international public health crisis. As we wait and watch to see how different governments respond to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s also important for travelers to be real and honest with themselves regarding what they are comfortable with and the ways in which they can and would travel that will minimize their impact when moving through the world.
Next:
>> When Will We be Able to Travel to Europe Again?
>> Reservations, Temperature Checks, and Extended Passes: The Future of U.S. Theme Parks
>> 7 Classic California Road Trips to Drive in Your Lifetime
Article continues below advertisement
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy