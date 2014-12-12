Northern Exposure: Exploring Canada

share this article

Aerial view of Montreal’s Olympic Stadium by abdallahh/Flickr. As we look forward to the AFAR Experiences in Montreal from June 25 to June 29—our Travel Advisory Council (TAC) is sharing some of their favorite destinations in Canada. AFAR Experiences provides a perfect excuse for a longer Canadian adventure, though of course you can go any time you are ready to experience the Francophone culture of Quebec, wander the neighborhoods of Toronto or Vancouver, or explore the country’s vast pristine wilderness. The members of TAC can arrange the perfect Canadian itinerary built around your interests and taste. Bonne Vacances! If you are joining AFAR Experiences, you’ll experience the best of Montreal, from cuisine to culture, during your four days there. It can also provide a good introduction to Quebec before you then head on to explore the rest of the province. Betty Jo Currie of Currie & Co. Travels recommends driving to North Hatley, an hour and a half from Montreal (she can also arrange transfers). You’ll check in to the Manoir Hovey. “It is a picturesque inn on a lake, with an amazing restaurant,” she says. “From there go on to explore Quebec City. A walking tour of the Old City is easy from your base at the Auberge Saint-Antoine, a marvelous boutique hotel in the Lower Town.”

Betty Jo recommends spending another day exploring the Ile d’Orléans on bike: “It’s an opportunity to experience a rural, agricultural side of Quebec, with stops to sample the berries from local farms as well as to visit the sea captains’ homes in St-Jean.” For highlights of Betty Jo’s itinerary, read her guide and then contact her to arrange an itinerary based around your interests. Photo courtesy of Manoir Hovey. Canada’s Emerald City On the country’s west coast, Vancouver offers visitors a unique mix of urban attractions along with the coastal rainforest and glacial fjords at the city’s doorstep. John Clifford of International Travel Management reserves a room at the 96-room OPUS for many of his clients. “It’s the city’s most luxurious, design hotel. This intimate option in trendy Yaletown is just two blocks from the waterfront,” John says. After visiting cultural highlights including the Vancouver Museum, the Vancouver Art Gallery, and the Museum of Anthropology, you should also explore the city’s sizzling food scene. For some of John’s favorite places in Vancouver, check out his guide to Canada’s Emerald City and then contact him to arrange a custom trip to Vancouver and beyond. Photo by Gary/Flickr. Sound Choice

