The Best of Halifax, Nova Scotia
Collected by Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert
Halifax is a small harbourside city home to 400,000 people with a lot of character and charm. There are several museums filled with tales from the high seas, including the sinking of the Titanic. Walking around downtown there is a mix of historic buildings and brand new infrastructures dispersed amongst Irish pubs with busy outdoor patios in the summertime. With its farmers market, and lots of green space Halifax is truly a city for everyone, which this Wanderlist helps highlight.
1729 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 2A4, Canada
One of Halifax's quirkier stores is the Freak Lunchbox. Inside you can find pretty much any candy imaginable. From old school Big League baseball chewing gum to (disgustingly) flavored Harry Potter jelly beans that taste like ear wax. They also...
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
Sure Halifax has a bunch of Tim Horton's, Starbucks, and some other, local coffee places, but there is one that rises above the rest, and that is Two If By Sea. The original store is located in Dartmouth, but in the past couple years they have...
1663 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 2B5, Canada
The Economy Shoe Shop in Halifax (despite is odd name) is a popular restaurant and a favorite watering hole for locals. I mostly go for the nachos. The nachos at the Shoe Shop have been voted the best in the city many years running, and for good...
5361 Inglis St, Halifax, NS B3H 1J4, Canada
Vinnie's Pasta Bar is one of Halifax's hidden gems. It's popular enough to always draw a crowd, but just enough of a secret that there is never an enormous line to get into the place. This is by far my favorite place to get pasta in the city. The...
5201 Duke St, Halifax, NS B3J 1N9, Canada
Scotia Square Mall in downtown Halifax has all of the necessities, from a pharmacy to a health club, travel agent, greeting card store, bookstore, tailors, hair salon, liquor store, and more. They also have one of the best food courts in downtown...
5657 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS B3J 3R4, Canada
Park Lane Mall is located in the popular shopping area known as Spring Garden Road and is only a block away from the Public Gardens. With over 40 different shops and services, the mall is most popular for its eight-screen movie theater, which is...
1740 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 2B6, Canada
The Five Fishermen Restaurant and Grill has been voted the best Seafood Restaurant in Halifax for many, many years. While their oyster & wine bar is very popular, their formal dining room offers a surf-and-turf option, where you pick any kind of...
1593 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 2B2, Canada
Neptune Theatre has been delighting audiences in Halifax since 1963. With two performance spaces, Neptune's season runs from September to May. They have performed everything from Cats, to Westside Story, Beauty and the Beast, and more. Ticket...
5480 Point Pleasant Dr, Halifax, NS B3H 1B5, Canada
Each summer in Point Pleasant Park a series of theatrical performances by the theatre group Shakespeare by the Sea take place outdoors in the park. It is definitely a unique experience and every year they feature a different production of...
5775 Cogswell St, Halifax, NS B3K 4B2, Canada
Constructed a few years ago for the Canada Games, the Emera Oval is a concrete oval located in the Halifax Commons. Built as a track for speed skating the city has invested money into it and now keeps it open year round. In the winter months the...
1097 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3J 3S8, Canada
Each summer the Atlantic Film Festival brings Halifax the AlFresco FilmFesto on the waterfront boardwalk. The AlFresco FilmFesto takes place on Friday nights from July to August and features outdoor movies, often with a theme, like Billy Murray...
5245 Blowers St, Halifax, NS B3J 1J8, Canada
The intersection of Grafton Street and Blowers Street in Halifax is affectionately known to locals as Pizza Corner. Three of the four corners of the intersection were once home to pizza shops; however, one has now been converted into a MYO frozen...
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
The perfect place to buy souvenirs or to take home a little part of Nova Scotia for yourself. The Historic Properties are located along the north end of the waterfront boardwalk in downtown Halifax. These buildings were originally warehouses that...
1600 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 1Z6, Canada
Obladee is the only wine bar in downtown Halifax. The bar has a casual atmosphere with an ever changing wine menu and a few other select drinks like beer and cider if that is what you would prefer. They feature wine "flights" that pair three wines...
1723 Hollis St, Halifax, NS B3J 1V9, Canada
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is the largest art museum in Atlantic Canada, and has a varied collection, from historic Inuit stone carvings to Nova Scotian folk art, nautical paintings, classical portraits, and even the small home of one of the...
Bishops Landing, 1477 Lower Water Street, Halifax, NS B3J 3Z4, Canada
If you are looking for a good wine in Halifax, then skip the government liquor stores and head to Bishop's Cellar along the waterfront. Bishop's Cellar has over 800 varieties of wine on its shelves and prides itself in selling wines from smaller,...
5530 Point Pleasant Dr, Halifax, NS B3H 1B5, Canada
Point Pleasant Park sits at the south end of the city, occupying 190 acres of land. A serious hurricane leveled many of the parks old trees several years ago but it hasn't lost its charm. More trees have now been planted and the park is a favorite...
5050 Salter St, Halifax, NS B3J 1T3, Canada
The Harbour Hopper is an amphibious vehicle that gives you an hour-long, fully narrated tour of the city and the harbor. Great for all ages, the vehicle tours the city showing you all of the best highlights, including going to the top of Citadel...
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
Since 1749, there have been a series of four different forts on top of citadel hill in the middle of downtown Halifax. The highest point in the city, the current fort was built in 1856 is now a popular tourist attraction. Recognized as a National...
Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle...
Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS, Canada
1496 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 3R5, Canada
Alexander Keith's beer has been brewed in Halifax since 1820, making it one of the oldest commercial breweries in North America. Today the beer is brewed across Canada and the original brewery in downtown Halifax offers one of the best brewery...
1507 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S2, Canada
Halifax is a small city that is a bit spread out. If you don't have a car or you don't want to deal with parking, seeing the city by bike is a great way to go. I Heart Bike offers day and night bike tours throughout the city as well as bicycle...
5212 Morris St, Halifax, NS B3J 1B4, Canada
Morris East makes some of the best pizzas in all of Halifax, largely due to their special wood-fired oven that was brought over from Naples, Italy. The menu changes with the seasons and what is readily available and locally sourced. It is a small...
1707 Grafton St, Halifax, NS B3J 2C6, Canada
The Wooden Monkey in Halifax is a restaurant made for all tastes. The menu features all organic and locally grown produce served with free-range meats and local seafood. There are also many options for vegetarians, vegans, and even those who...
1055 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (also known as simply 'Pier 21') is the location where over one million immigrants entered Canada for the first time from 1928-1971. Similar to New York's Ellis Island, today Pier 21 has been...
1149 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
Located next to the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market, the Garrison Brewing Company opened its doors in 2007 and has been tickling Halifax's tastebuds with its fine brews ever since. At the brewery you can learn how the beer is made, try some taste...
1675 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S3, Canada
Halifax's identity is tied to the sea, and its rich maritime history is the central theme of this eclectic museum. Popular exhibits include one dedicated to the role of Halifax after the sinking of the Titanic (the city's ships helped with the...
1215 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 3S8, Canada
With over 90 exhibitions, the Discovery Centre in Halifax is an interactive science museum for kids of all ages. You can spend an hour or the whole day exploring and learning. There is a room filled with more Legos then you can imagine, you can...
1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Located at the south end of the Halifax waterfront the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is the oldest continually run farmer's market in all of North America, having opened in 1750. Here you can find fresh and local foods along with handmade arts...
