The Best of Halifax, Nova Scotia

Halifax is a small harbourside city home to 400,000 people with a lot of character and charm. There are several museums filled with tales from the high seas, including the sinking of the Titanic. Walking around downtown there is a mix of historic buildings and brand new infrastructures dispersed amongst Irish pubs with busy outdoor patios in the summertime. With its farmers market, and lots of green space Halifax is truly a city for everyone, which this Wanderlist helps highlight.