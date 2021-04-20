Rue St Paul
4-8 Saint Paul St E
Wandering Montreal's Oldest StreetRue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the core of Montreal's destinations.
Despite the tourist shops filled with souvenirs like moose-shaped shot glasses and maple-syrup everything, Saint-Paul Street still holds the grandeur it had back in the day, thanks to its stunning architecture. Ignore the shops and look up, admire the details of the windows and roof lines—to see what the street really is about.
This street is ideal for a romantic, dimly lit, post-dinner stroll.