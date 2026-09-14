This article was originally published in 2020 and most recently updated on September 9, 2026, with current information.

A trip to Montreal can be a little disorienting at first: Am I in Europe? Canada? Should I speak in French or English—or both? Short answer: Yes. Montreal feels like a little bit of everything, especially as you explore its distinctive neighborhoods.

A visit to Canada’s second-largest city is about living in the urban space, meeting the locals, and sharing a moment. Visit Old Montreal, where you can admire the city’s historic side with architecture dating back to Montreal’s 1642 founding. Or spend time in the bohemian Le Plateau Mont-Royal, which attracts young artists and students in part thanks to nearby McGill University.

Montreal is, of course, also about eating. With one of the highest number of restaurants per capita in North America, the city has in recent decades moved away from classic French and Italian fare to let its creative spirit soar. Most chefs are happy to champion local farmers and products on their menus, allowing for a taste of the entire province, land to sea. (Although you’d be remiss if you didn’t try the smoked meat.) Independent bakeries, cafés, specialized food boutiques, and restaurants thrive in every neighborhood—you’ll want to pack your stretchy pants.

I’ve lived in Montreal for more than 30 years. Here are my picks for the can’t-miss things to do and see, places to eat, and where to stay.

Related: Montreal Travel Guide

Things to do in Montreal

Old Montreal is a small piece of Europe on this side of the Atlantic. Photo by ProDesign studio

Explore Old Montreal

With its cobblestone pathways and centuries-old buildings, Old Montreal arguably has some of the most European streets this side of the Eiffel Tower. Locals and tourists alike wander its appealing narrow streets to enjoy some of the city’s major attractions. Charismatic Saint-Paul Street, Montreal’s former main artery, is flanked by historic 19th-century buildings now housing art galleries, kitschy tourist stores, and glam restaurants.

One of Old Montreal’s main landmarks is the Notre-Dame Basilica, built in the Gothic revival style between 1824 and 1829 (the bell towers were finished in 1843). Get tickets for Aura, an immersive sound-and-light show that emphasizes the intricately carved wood details and stained-glass windows of the basilica. For other memorable experiences, head to PHI Centre, a multidisciplinary art gallery featuring immersive exhibits using virtual reality.

You can enjoy scenic views of Old Montreal and the river from several spots, including Le Grande Roue de Montréal Ferris wheel, the iconic Clock Tower that hovers over Old Montreal’s beach, or the spectacular 300-year-old Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel.

For a relaxing afternoon, book a massage at Bota Bota, an award-winning floating thermal spa housed inside a repurposed ferryboat with views of the famous Habitat 67.

Go downtown

From Old Montreal, it’s a short walk through Chinatown to Quartier des Spectacles, an area of downtown that is the city’s cultural heart. Some of Montreal’s most prominent festivals take place here, especially during the summer, when you might catch a Festival International de Jazz de Montréal concert, an acrobatic Montréal Complètement Cirque show, or one of many free outdoor activities.

Head west on Sainte-Catherine Street toward McGill Avenue and beyond for some world-class shopping above and below ground in Montreal’s underground city. The pedestrian network that connects shopping malls, metro stations, and dozens of downtown buildings runs for 20 miles under the city center and is a good way to enjoy a day away from Mother Nature’s tantrums.

Related: The Best Things to Do in Montreal

Check out Mile End

The Mile End has the well-earned reputation of being Montreal’s hippest neighborhood; its vibrant art and music scene is the home of many independent music shops, boutiques, and bookstores. Mimic the locals by shopping for vintage wear at Annex Vintage, perusing piles of books at Drawn & Quarterly or vinyls at Phonopolis Record Store then heading to Café Olimpico for a latte and people-watching on its terrace.

Drive or hike up Mount Royal Park to Beaver Lake for a panoramic view of the city. (From downtown via Peel Street and Avenue des Pins, trace the main stone stairs up and follow park signage west toward Chemin Remembrance and Beaver Lake.) If you happen to be in the area on a Sunday, head to the George-Étienne Cartier Monument and Les Tam-tams du mont Royal, where you can find a spontaneous gathering of drummers and percussionists—the epitome of Montreal’s quirkiness—from May through September.

From Mile End it’s a short walk to Little Italy. Stop by an Italian café before heading to Jean-Talon Market, one of North America’s largest open-air farmers’ markets and a good place to eat lunch and stock up on edible souvenirs (like Québec maple syrup).

The Jean-Talon Market is a must-visit while in Montreal. Courtesy of Tourisme Montréal

Visit Space for Life

Space for Life is Canada’s largest science museum complex and combines several experiences under one roof—or rather, in the same vicinity. You can stare up at the stars at the cutting-edge planetarium, meet the smallest creatures at the insectarium, observe animals in the immersive ecosystems of the biodome, or stroll around the botanical gardens. Montreal’s famous Olympic Stadium, home of the 1976 Summer Olympics, is nearby.

Bike the city

Montreal has more than 430 miles of bike paths and has been named one of the most bike-friendly cities in North America. Rent a bike or grab a BIXI (short-term rental) and ride along the Lachine Canal or around the Parc Jean-Drapeau for two scenic routes.

Visit Strøm Spa

East of Montreal, on Ile des Soeurs (Nuns’ island), is a sprawling, Nordic-style day spa called Strøm Nordic Spa. Guests can enjoy a steam bath or a dry sauna overlooking the nearby woods or lounge on an outdoor patio by the river. The main attraction, however, is the property’s multiple outdoor thermal baths and full menu of spa services.

Although the peaceful property is worth a visit at any time of the year, it’s especially appealing during the winter, when cold winds and snow make other outdoor activities less accessible or pleasant.

Where to eat and drink in Montreal

Larrys is one of many restaurants vying for your brunch reservation. Photo by Rachel Cheng

Unsurprisingly, Montreal offers enough food and drink options from dawn to dusk to keep you busy for weeks.

Where to go for brunch

Montrealers love brunch, and the city has many outstanding options. Open since 1998, Old Montreal’s Olive et Gourmando is an absolute must for its flaky pastries and “Egg on your face” breakfast sandwich. For a more British take, Larrys is the place to go. Don’t skip the scones! Other excellent brunch choices include Lebanese cuisine at Café Chez Téta, fluffy pancakes and other brunch favorites at September Café, fiery Caribbean specialties at Kwizinn, and French brasserie dishes at Leméac. For a classic Montreal-style brunch, make your way to Beautys. The deli has been serving Montreal bagels and lox platters since 1942.

Where to go for lunch

For lunch, indulge in some of Montreal’s most iconic foods: piping hot bagels (sweeter, crunchier, and dare I say, better than NYC bagels), a hearty poutine, or a mile-high smoked meat sandwich. These Montreal specialties are the best of their kind.

For a sweet snack, try Hof Kelsten’s chocolate babka, Kem Coba’s excellent ice cream (seasonal), or Alati-Caserta’s Italian pastries, like the cannoli or sfogliatelle.

Where to go for dinner

If you’re in town for a few days, head to Candide, a restaurant with a prix fixe menu inside the presbytery of a converted church, for regional cuisine. You’re almost guaranteed to encounter some unique ingredients from Québec’s wild terroir. The restaurant’s wine list is one of the best in town and includes local and international low-intervention bottles. If the weather is nice, try to snag a table on the lovely terrace in a quiet alley. Otherwise, the bar with a view of the kitchen action is the best seat.

For fine French cuisine, La Chronique and its light-filled dining room is a top place to spend an evening. Its foie gras specialties and service are irreproachable.

Mon Lapin is one of Canada’s most celebrated restaurants. This Little Italy favorite ranked No. 5 on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2026, earning Best Restaurant in East Canada, after placing No. 2 in 2025. Expect inventive small plates, exceptional local ingredients and a select natural wine list, all served in a warm, convivial room.

Mile End restaurant Lawrence, sister property to the previously recommended brunch spot Larrys, is an intimate dining room created by chef-owner Marc Cohen. The seasonal prix fixe menus showcase Québec’s small farms through elegant, nose-to-tail cooking with a subtle British accent.

Just steps from Jean-Talon Market, Casavant is an unpretentious French Canadian bistro where seasonality meets creativity. Effortlessly convivial, this sunny corner spot serves generous, finely executed takes on classic French bistro fare, shaped by Québec’s best seasonal ingredients. A natural wine list makes it easy to linger long after the table is cleared.

Related: The Best Shopping in Montreal

Where to stay in Montreal

Hotel Le Germain’s colorful facade stands out among surrounding buildings. Courtesy of Hotel Le Germain

Hôtel Le Germain

Inspired by a midcentury-modern aesthetic, Hôtel Le Germain’s 2019 renovations transformed this downtown property into an elegant space that also has outstanding service. Visitors are welcomed to the 136-room hotel by the rainbow-hued facade created by artist Michelle Hoogveld and unveiled in July 2021 as part of the annual Mural festival that champions urban art. The rooms give prime views of Mount Royal or the skyscrapers along the street and, depending on the room, accents range from round beds to hanging bubble chairs.



Fairmont Le Queen Elizabeth

Old World charm and modern amenities reign at this grand downtown hotel that’s been welcoming royalty and celebrities since 1958. Suite 1742 is where John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged a famous weeklong bed-in. The hotel underwent a renovation in 2017; the result is a new Fairmont Or (Gold) hotel-within-a-hotel, with a dedicated 21st-floor lounge for guests and separate concierge services, and rooms (there are 950) with modernist details like geometric-patterned floors and bold, retro colors. Hotel dining options include Rosélys, a fine dining restaurant that also offers a lovely Saturday afternoon tea, and Marché L’Artisan, a European-style market where guests can find, dine in, or take out local foods.



Hôtel Gault

On a quiet, cobblestone street in Old Montreal, this historic 19th-century building is adorned with intricate molding and cast-iron columns in stark contrast to the 30 minimalist-style lofts and suites it houses, with memorable views of the city.



Épik Hotel

With only 10 rooms and suites, Épik preserves architectural details, such as wooden beams and stone walls, that date back to the 1700s, all offset by slick modern design elements like LED lights and rain showers. The Old Montreal hotel is close to Notre-Dame Basilica, eclectic shops, and plenty of restaurants, so you won’t have to travel far to experience the city’s vibrant offerings.

Le Mount Stephen

Housed in the former mansion of railway magnate Lord George Stephen, Le Mount Stephen brings historic grandeur into the modern age. This five-star boutique hotel pairs ornate 19th-century architecture with sleek contemporary rooms, creating an elegant, intimate retreat steeped in the city’s history. Its jewel-like interiors are also home to Bar George, a lively British-inspired restaurant serving modern takes on U.K. classics.

Humaniti Hotel Montreal

Humaniti Hotel Montreal brings a modern, energetic feel to the downtown core. Designed as a “vertical community”, it combines hotel rooms with residences, restaurants, wellness spaces, and a rooftop pool. Its bold, contemporary design and central location make it a convenient base for exploring the city, with plenty happening within the building itself, such as popular restaurants h3, Hiba, and Terrasse Alizé.

Honeyrose Hotel Montreal

Honeyrose Hotel Montreal is a stylish downtown hideaway with a glamorous, art deco–inspired contemporary design. Located near Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles, the hotel pairs comfortable rooms with a pool, fitness center, and rooftop terrace, while its dining and cocktail spaces make it easy to settle in.