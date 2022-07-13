Toronto Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway for Adventurous Eaters

Hungry for a weekend full of world-class art, diverse restaurants, and beautiful nature? You've come to the right place.

From the vantage point of Lake Ontario, the Toronto skyline rises like a mountain range of glass. But step inside the city’s vibrant neighborhoods bursting with lively cafés, street festivals, lush green spaces, and restaurants serving everything from Tibetan dumplings to Jamaican patties and you’ll find the true heart of Canada’s largest city. After all, the Greater Toronto Area is home to more than 6.3 million people, making it one of the largest metropolises in North America. And with nearly half of its population made up of immigrants, Toronto is a meeting point for diverse food, culture, art, and natural attractions. Here’s how to spend a perfect weekend in Toronto. Photo Courtesy of 1 Hotel Toronto Down in 1 Hotel Toronto's lobby, you'll find lush vegetation and locally-sourced wood furniture. Where to stay in Toronto The Drake Hotel Book now: The Drake Hotel The Drake Hotel has been a cultural hub on Toronto’s trendy Queen Street West for nearly two decades. Its boundary-pushing contemporary art program has garnered international attention and its intimate concert venue is where many musicians—Billie Eilish and M.I.A. included—have made their Toronto debuts. Now, thanks to its new Modern Wing, which opened last December with 32 contemporary guestrooms, a rooftop suite, and a bijoux bar, travelers have a whole new base to explore one of the city’s coolest neighborhoods. Even with a new building, the hotel has retained the beloved retro vibe of its historic art deco address. Design details like custom millwork, statement wallpapers, and terrazzo tiles can be found in every room and an impressive collection of original artwork (with a focus on women, Indigenous, and diverse artists), ensures your stay is as creatively energizing as it is restful. 1 Hotel Toronto Book now: 1 Hotel Toronto Located beside the nightlife hub of King Street West, 1 Hotel Toronto is steps away from many of Toronto’s best restaurants, bars, and landmarks. Fortunately, its airy, nature-inspired interiors also offer a refreshing respite from the downtown hustle and bustle. Since opening in the summer of 2021, the first Canadian outpost of the 1 Hotels brand has quickly established itself with four on-site restaurants and bars (including 1 Kitchen, which favors Ontario ingredients thanks to a partnership with local food distributor 100km Foods), weekend events, and an atmospheric lobby bar overflowing with plants and reclaimed wood. As a rare bonus, the 112-room property also boasts a rooftop pool with cityscape views. Photo Courtesy of Pai Restaurants like Pai showcase the diversity found in Toronto's food scene. Where to Eat in Toronto Dine at Toronto’s best restaurants

In Toronto, eating your way around the world is possible without taking a single flight (or even a streetcar, for that matter). For a taste of everything in one central spot, head to the King Street West area, where you’ll find many flagship restaurants of Canada’s culinary heavy-hitters. At Lee, celebrated Canadian chef Susur Lee blends the epicurean traditions of China with classical French techniques (his 19-ingredient Singapore slaw is a must-order). Nearby, restaurateur and Top Chef Canada judge Janet Zuccarini helms Gusto 101, an Italian eatery that’s garnered a cult following for its creamy truffle pasta, mafalde ai funghi, and a rooftop patio perched on the top of a repurposed industrial garage. Across the street, Jamaican-born chef Donavon Campbell leads the culinary team at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen, which turns out home-style dishes like jerk pork, saltfish fritters, golden patties, and rum punch. Take a trip to Turkey by walking a few blocks east into the entertainment district, where Byblos offers family-style dishes like Turkish manti dumplings, black truffle and cheese pide, and sweet jeweled rice. And down the street at Pai, Chef Nuit Regular pulls inspiration from her upbringing in Northern Thailand to create dishes that rival what you would find at night markets in the Land of Smiles. The city is teeming with brunch options (and the line-ups to match) but those looking for something a bit more off-the-beaten-path can venture into Leslieville to Maha’s for an Egpytian brunch (think eggs paired with fava beans, falafel, and charred balady bread). You’ll also find several options on the hip Ossington Strip including Union, which serves seasonal Canadian classics like P.E.I oysters, bacon, and buttermilk pancakes doused in maple syrup. Nearby, the plant-forward Gia is the shining new star of Toronto’s food scene and serves vegan Italian dishes like panko-crusted meatballs and tortelloni made with wild Ontario mushrooms, black kale, and porcini crema. Photo by Jeff Smith/Unsplash St. Lawrence Market is a staple of Toronto and must-try spot for first timers. Things to Do in Toronto Spend a morning at the markets

