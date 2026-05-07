Nothing better represents Halifax’s impressive transformation than its drunken lampposts. These tall, blue posts slump on a pier at the heart of the waterfront boardwalk as a nod to a city filled with vibrant art, welcoming spaces, quirky small businesses, and walkable routes. The humorous public artworks were temporarily installed in 2013 but became so popular that they’re now permanent fixtures.

Over the past 30 years or so, Halifax has worked to be more inviting by renovating warehouse spaces, replacing deteriorating piers, and linking walkable sections. The past couple of years have especially encouraged a mix of shopping, dining, and museums, with the waterfront Queen’s Marque district completed in 2023, bringing in new restaurants, park spaces, and artworks. Spend a weekend here, and you’ll have just enough time for an introduction to the new Halifax.

The Canadian Museum of Immigration showcases a critical part of the country’s history. Courtesy of Discover Halifax

Things to do in Halifax

Shop for wine and art on the waterfront

Shopping the waterfront is an experience punctuated by encounters with engaging public art, including orange hammocks on the piers, fish-shaped benches, and a giant wave sculpture. Find local and international wines at Bishop’s Cellar, or visit Peace by Chocolate, a shop run by a family that kick-started the chocolate-making business it left behind in Syria after arriving in Canada in late 2015. For regional and Indigenous Mi’kmaw art, check out the Prow Gallery.

Hear soldier stories and ghost tales after drinking some spirits

Halifax museums and historic sites excel at getting visitors involved in fun activities that double as teaching moments. Order a “perfect picnic” from Sapori Italian Street Food before boarding the boat to Georges Island, a tiny, but deeply storied grassy knoll in the harbor. A guided tour takes you through 300 years of history, including underground chambers that were used for housing soldiers and storing munitions.

Take the “Raise Your Spirits Tour” at the fortress atop Citadel Hill that rises steeply from the waterfront. An interpreter in period costume leads a tasting of gin, whisky, and rum, each barrel-aged inside the fortress. At night, a ghost tour by candlelight shares creepy stories about specters like the gray lady, a bride left at the altar when her soldier fiancé died on his way to the wedding. Georges Island and the Halifax Citadel are part of the Halifax Defence Complex, which includes five National Historic Sites around the harbor.

Learn about the “Titanic” and other Halifax-bound ships

Get to know Halifax’s connection to the Titanic at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic on the waterfront. Then visit Fairview Lawn Cemetery, where there’s a tribute to 121 victims of the disaster buried there. The headstone of J. Dawson was once said to be the inspiration for Jack Dawson, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the popular movie.

Ships of another kind are celebrated at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. At this pier, a million immigrants entered Canada from 1928 to 1971. The museum’s interactive, engaging exhibits interpret 400 years of immigration to Canada, making it a must-visit for the whole family.

Stop by Good Robot as you make your way through the Good Cheer Trail. Courtesy of Discover Halifax

Where to eat and drink in Halifax

Indulge at cider taprooms, beer breweries, and wine bars

Nova Scotia is known for its Good Cheer Trail, a winery, brewery, cidery, distillery, and meadery trail that crisscrosses the province with more than 80 stops and is heavily concentrated in Halifax. Enjoy group-friendly taprooms at the Chain Yard cidery or breweries like Good Robot and the Oxford (a former movie theater). Try the local L’Acadie Blanc (a dry, barrel-aged white) and other small–production bottles at the Peacock Wine Bar, whimsically decorated with gold birdcages and tropical wallpaper.

Dine on lobster and seaweed infusions

Halifax is famous for seafood. Tried-and-true options include stalwarts such as Evan’s, serving locally loved lobster poutine and seafood chowders from a shack-like counter with outdoor seating overlooking the harbor; Five Fishermen for the signature “five fish experience” of lobster, scallops, mussels, shrimp, and halibut artfully piled on risotto with a nori cracker; and the Pressgang for oysters in a pub-meets-cave setting.

The most talked-about restaurants of the moment are two newer spots, Mystic and Tribute. The tasting menu at Mystic is constantly changing, but expect delicate plating and flavors like caviar with smoked egg yolk, or lobster with a kelp vinegar emulsion. On the other hand, Tribute serves hefty, homey dishes dedicated to the art of cooking with fire. Look out for pairings like beef cheeks with espresso or a Japanese curry with pork belly and halibut. If you want to stay close to the Muir Hotel, check out Drift, serving modern maritime dishes such as seaweed-infused deviled eggs and seafood hodgepodge, a Nova Scotia vegetable chowder.

The Muir Hotel is a modern addition to the Halifax waterfront, featuring 109 bespoke rooms and suites. Courtesy of Muir Halifax

Where to stay in Halifax

The Muir Hotel

Front and center on the Halifax waterfront is the Muir Hotel, which opened late in 2021. The most talked-about city building of the past decade, the Muir is only one component of the city block–size Queen’s Marque complex of condos, shops showcasing Nova Scotian artisan goods, and restaurants that feature cuisines inspired by the local climate and from distant continents like Asia and Europe. One foot of the establishment sits in the historic city center and the other is literally in the ocean—a set of wide granite steps lead down into the water and is a magnetic public art installation.

The Muir’s exterior is subtly etched with images like the hulls of ships to honor the city’s seafaring heritage, while the hotel’s bespoke interiors dazzle with handmade hardwood furnishings and original artwork in every room, nearly all of which come with a water view.

The Westin Nova Scotian

The Via rail system that crosses Canada ends at the Westin Nova Scotian on the Halifax waterfront. Opened in 1928, the station’s soaring ceilings, marble floors, and ornate columns are mirrored in the hotel lobby, recalling the days of luxury train travel, but with modern amenities. Situated a block from the harbor, the Westin is ideally located for walking that vibrant waterfront.

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on May 7, 2026, with current information. Danielle Hallock contributed to the reporting of this story.