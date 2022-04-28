The history and lore of Halifax keep the evolving city grounded in its maritime roots.

Nothing better represents Halifax's impressive transformation than its drunken lampposts. These tall, blue posts slump on a pier at the heart of its waterfront boardwalk as a nod to a city that fills the area with vibrant art, welcoming spaces, intriguing small businesses, and walkable routes. The humorous public artworks were temporarily installed in 2013 but became so popular that they’re now permanent fixtures. Over the past 25 years or so, Halifax has worked to be more inviting by renovating warehouse space, replacing deteriorating piers, and linking walkable sections. The past couple of years have especially encouraged a mix of housing, retail, restaurants, and museums, with up-and-coming spaces like the Queen’s Marque development bringing a breath of fresh air. Spend a weekend here, and you’ll have just enough time for an introduction to the new Halifax. Courtesy of Muir Halifax The Muir Hotel is a modern addition to the Halifax waterfront, featuring 109 bespoke rooms and suites. Where to stay in Halifax Luxury: The Muir Hotel Book Now: The Muir Hotel Front and center on the Halifax waterfront is the brand new Muir Hotel, which opened late in 2021. The most talked-about city building of the past decade, the Muir is only one component of the city block–size Queen’s Marque complex of condos, shops showcasing Nova Scotian artisan goods, and restaurants that feature cuisines both inspired by the local climate and from distant continents like Asia and Europe. One foot of the establishment sits in the historic city center and the other literally in the ocean—a set of wide granite steps lead down into the water and is a magnetic public art installation. The Muir’s exterior is subtly etched with images like the hulls of ships to honor the city’s seafaring heritage, while the hotel’s bespoke interiors dazzle with handmade hardwood furnishings and original artwork in every room, nearly all of which come with a water view. Classic: The Westin Nova Scotian Book Now: The Westin Nova Scotian

Shopping the waterfront is an experience punctuated by encounters with engaging public art, including orange hammocks on the piers, fish-shaped benches, and a giant wave sculpture. Find local and international wines at Bishop’s Cellar, or visit Peace by Chocolate, a shop run by a family that kick-started the chocolate-making business it left behind in Syria after arriving in Canada in late 2015. For regional and Indigenous Mi’kmaw art, check out the Prow Gallery. See history come to life Halifax museums and historic sites excel at getting visitors involved in fun activities that double as teaching moments. Order a "perfect picnic" (a Parks Canada box lunch with options such as a lobster roll) or a ploughman’s lunch, and take the boat to Georges Island, a tiny, but deeply storied grassy knoll in the harbor to learn 300 years of history. A guided tour takes you through underground chambers that were used for housing soldiers and storing munitions. Take the “Raise Your Spirits Tour” at the fortress atop Citadel Hill that rises steeply from the waterfront. An interpreter in period costume leads a tasting of three spirits, each barrel-aged inside the fortress. At night, go on a ghost tour by candlelight where you’ll learn about specters such as the gray lady, a bride left at the altar when her soldier fiancé died on his way to the wedding. Georges Island and the Halifax Citadel are part of the Halifax Defense Complex, which includes five National Historic Sites around the harbor. Get to know some important ships Learn about the Halifax connection to the Titanic at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic on the waterfront. Then, visit Fairview Lawn Cemetery where there’s a tribute to 121 victims of the disaster buried there. The headstone of J. Dawson was once said to be the inspiration for Jack Dawson, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the famous film. Ships of another kind are celebrated at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. This is the pier where a million immigrants entered Canada from 1928 to 1971. The museum’s interactive, engaging exhibits interpret 400 years of immigration to Canada, making it a must-visit for the whole family.

