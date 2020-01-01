The Perfect Week in Banff and Jasper National Parks

With enough backcountry hiking and long trails to keep you busy for years on end, whittling a summer trip to Banff and Jasper National Parks down to a week takes some discipline. But even if you have to cut out the challenging 27-mile Skyline Trail, you'll have enough time to float rivers, hike a wide selection of shorter trails, strap on crampons and wander out onto the Columbia Icefield, and dip your feet into the chilly waters of Lake Louise. And drive around Lake Minnewanka, raft part of the Athabasca River, and bag your first peak in the Canadian Rockies. Along the way, you'll eat fondue, drink beers at Jasper Brewing, and melt into a giant cinnamon bun (or two). And the accomodations? Pure luxury. Seriously.