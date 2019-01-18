8 Exceptional Festivals to Escape to This Winter

Come out of hibernation this winter for travel-worthy festivals that celebrate ice, snow, chills, and thrills in cities around the globe.

share this article

The frigid days of winter may have you snuggling up by the fireplace, embracing all things hygge this season. But don’t get too settled: If you’re willing to bundle up, you can go out in search of some special winter festivals. The Christmas markets have shut down, but many magical midwinter festivals are just getting started, complete with ice palaces, snow sculptures, and plenty of hot cocoa—here are eight of the very best of them. Courtesy of St. Paul Winter Carnival Ice and snow sculptures abound at St. Paul Winter Carnival, a beloved winter festival in St. Paul, Minnesota, since 1886. St. Paul Winter Carnival

St. Paul, Minnesota (January 24–February 3, 2019) Minnesota winter might sound intense, but St. Paul’s annual Winter Carnival has been heating up the scene since 1886. Outdoor festivities include parades, ice bars, an ice sculpture garden, and even a dramatic ice palace that serves as the carnival’s centerpiece. A “snow park” made up of 3,000 tons of snow wows with a snow maze, snow slide, and new for 2019, a snow castle with 16-foot-tall spires, along with nine holes of snow golf (like regular miniature golf, but played on a snowscape course with tennis balls in lieu of golf balls). Tip: Don’t miss the barstool ski races on February 9, when costumed competitors hold on tight to their ski-tipped barstools and hope for the best as they race downhill: It may be the greatest winter sport you’ve never heard of (until now). Photo by Gordon Miller Who needs the beach? Get in a game of snow volleyball at the Stowe Winter Carnival in Vermont. Stowe Winter Carnival

Stowe, Vermont (January 25–27, 2019)

Article continues below advertisement

In winter, Vermont looks like a dreamy, snow-covered wonderland, especially during the annual Stowe Winter Carnival. Professional ice carvers work tirelessly to create magical frozen sculptures for display around town that play into the year’s theme, which for 2019 is “outer space” (a nod to this year’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing). Plus, bring the kids—and their fishing poles—for a youth ice-fishing derby, while snow volleyball and snow golf tournaments for adults help to bring the winter fun outside for all ages. Courtesy of the Department of Canadian Heritage Ottawa attracts huge crowds for its Winterlude, which offers every winter activity you can think of (and then some). Winterlude

Ottawa, Canada (February 1–18, 2019) Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to Winterlude in Ottawa each year for gigantic snow sculptures, ski and snowboard lessons, and ice-skating on the frozen Rideau Canal, a signature attraction. Cheer on participants in the winter triathlon (as in skate, ski, run), the ice dragon boat race wherein racers use spiked paddles to thrust boats forward, and even a quirky hospital bed race in which teams of five push decorated beds across York Street. New this year, too, are festivities to celebrate Canada’s diversity, with a focus on indigenous culture during the festival’s first weekend, featuring a traditional First Nations Pow Wow, and then a spotlight on Canada’s LGBTQ+ community during the second weekend via WinterPride, including an ice cabaret and a photo exhibit on Ottawa’s queer history. Photo by Renee Callaway A fat bike race is one of several winter events that make up the annual Madison Winter Festival in Madison, Wisconsin. Madison Winter Festival

Madison, Wisconsin (February 2–3, 2019)

Article continues below advertisement

The annual Madison Winter Festival in Madison, Wisconsin’s Elver Park is a celebration of winter recreation and healthy living, even in the grips of the gray and dreary winter months. Sign up for a BYOD (bring your own dog) skijoring clinic to learn how your furry pal can tow you, cross-country skiing style. There’s also a Snowshoe Scurry (a 5K snowshoe run), a fat bike race, sledding, and ice-skating. Kids can scramble over a snow fort, get in a round of mini ice golf, and warm up with cocoa in front of a bonfire. Sapporo Snow Festival

Sapporo, Japan (February 4–11, 2019) Now in its 70th year, the Sapporo Snow Festival is one the largest winter events in Japan, attracting two million visitors. Look for snow tubing, the crowning of the Ice Queen, and oversized snow and ice sculptures, which will take on a Star Wars theme this year (including a re-creation of the Millennium Falcon, sculpted out of snow). The festival is also home to the International Snow Sculpture Contest, which attracts creative snow-sculpting teams from around the world, including from Germany, Canada, and Australia. Winter Lights Festival

Reykjavík, Iceland (February 7–10, 2019) The Icelandic winter can be very long, but the annual Winter Lights Festival illuminates the darkness in Reykjavík (which only sees about four hours of daylight during the darkest days of winter). It offers more than 150 events, including a thermal pool night (featuring both indoor and outdoor settings), a Northern Lights fun run, photogenic light art installations, and a free citywide museum night. More than 20 buildings get lit up in greens and purples, the colors of the festival. Plus, organizers switch off the central city lights for an hour on one evening of the fest, so that participants can be awed by celestial lights above. Photo by Fred Photo Video/Carnaval de Québec Only the hardiest competitors participate in ice canoe races across the St. Lawrence River, part of the Quebec Winter Carnival. Quebec Winter Carnival

Quebec City, Canada (February 8–17, 2019)

Article continues below advertisement