Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic

1675 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S3, Canada
Website
| +1 902-424-7490
Maritime Museum of the Atlantic Halifax Canada
Maritime History and Titanic Artifacts Halifax Canada
Ambassador of the Sea Halifax Canada
Maritime Museum of the Atlantic Halifax Canada
Maritime History and Titanic Artifacts Halifax Canada
Ambassador of the Sea Halifax Canada

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic

Halifax's identity is tied to the sea, and its rich maritime history is the central theme of this eclectic museum. Popular exhibits include one dedicated to the role of Halifax after the sinking of the Titanic (the city's ships helped with the recovery) and the devastating Halifax Explosion, a 1917 ship collision that killed 2,000. Don't miss touring the CSS Acadia, a naval vessel once used for hydrographic missions.
By Lisa Cheng , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Cailin O'Neil
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Maritime History and Titanic Artifacts

The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, located on the Halifax waterfront, is one of the best museums in the city and is the largest and oldest of its kind in Canada. There are over 30,000 artifacts on display including a 180-foot survey ship floating in the harbor, a whole section about the Halifax Explosion (which tore the city apart in 1917), and the largest collection of wooden artifacts from the the Titanic. The museum is open year round and is great for all ages.

Chrissy S.
almost 7 years ago

Ambassador of the Sea

I was in Halifax on business not long ago, and needed to unwind after a long day of incredibly dry, technical meetings. Tired and feeling kind unmotivated, I decided to take a short stroll along the boardwalk, where I was greeted by this guy, getting ready to set sail. Seeing Theordore Tugboat's smiling face and his little red cap was a lovely surprise, and I couldn't help but perk up. If you're willing, Theodore will take you (and your little ones) on a lovely sail around the harbor. He does several tours a day.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30