Maritime Museum of the Atlantic
1675 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S3, Canada
| +1 902-424-7490
Maritime Museum of the AtlanticHalifax's identity is tied to the sea, and its rich maritime history is the central theme of this eclectic museum. Popular exhibits include one dedicated to the role of Halifax after the sinking of the Titanic (the city's ships helped with the recovery) and the devastating Halifax Explosion, a 1917 ship collision that killed 2,000. Don't miss touring the CSS Acadia, a naval vessel once used for hydrographic missions.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Maritime History and Titanic Artifacts
The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, located on the Halifax waterfront, is one of the best museums in the city and is the largest and oldest of its kind in Canada. There are over 30,000 artifacts on display including a 180-foot survey ship floating in the harbor, a whole section about the Halifax Explosion (which tore the city apart in 1917), and the largest collection of wooden artifacts from the the Titanic. The museum is open year round and is great for all ages.
almost 7 years ago
Ambassador of the Sea
I was in Halifax on business not long ago, and needed to unwind after a long day of incredibly dry, technical meetings. Tired and feeling kind unmotivated, I decided to take a short stroll along the boardwalk, where I was greeted by this guy, getting ready to set sail. Seeing Theordore Tugboat's smiling face and his little red cap was a lovely surprise, and I couldn't help but perk up. If you're willing, Theodore will take you (and your little ones) on a lovely sail around the harbor. He does several tours a day.