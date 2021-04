The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, located on the Halifax waterfront, is one of the best museums in the city and is the largest and oldest of its kind in Canada . There are over 30,000 artifacts on display including a 180-foot survey ship floating in the harbor, a whole section about the Halifax Explosion (which tore the city apart in 1917), and the largest collection of wooden artifacts from the the Titanic. The museum is open year round and is great for all ages.