Maritime Museum of the Atlantic

Ambassador of the Sea

I was in Halifax on business not long ago, and needed to unwind after a long day of incredibly dry, technical meetings. Tired and feeling kind unmotivated, I decided to take a short stroll along the boardwalk, where I was greeted by this guy, getting ready to set sail. Seeing Theordore Tugboat's smiling face and his little red cap was a lovely surprise, and I couldn't help but perk up. If you're willing, Theodore will take you (and your little ones) on a lovely sail around the harbor. He does several tours a day.