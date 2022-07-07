This Small City Is One of Canada’s Best-Kept Secrets

With outdoor adventure and wine tours galore, Kelowna is also one of the country’s most accessible cities.

Cycling past burbling Mission Creek, my teenage son maneuvers his purple trike on the wide, flat trail. We stop to look for wood ducks in the water, then pedal forward along the cottonwood-lined greenway. Bennett has autism, and he finds hills (and two wheels) a challenge. In the five years our family has been living in Kelowna, a small city in British Columbia’s mountainous heart, we’ve noticed more opportunities for our son to get active outdoors in spite of his cognitive disability and delayed motor skills. In winter he’s skied downhill with adaptive ski programs that offer lessons to kids and adults with visual and hearing impairments, physical disabilities, and neurological disorders such as ADHD and autism. Last summer he also paddled with an adaptive adventure company in a tandem kayak, and I didn’t worry about them tipping over since the watercraft was kitted out with a pontoon outrigger. The instructor gave him paddling pointers while they floated past vineyards and orchards on scenic Okanagan Lake. Many of these activities would previously have been out of reach for kids like Bennett or for those in a wheelchair. Recently, though, there’s been a focus on improving accessibility in hotels, at parks, and during activities like winetasting, to welcome multi-gen families, seniors, and those with disabilities. “We want to create a tourism environment that’s inclusive of all people regardless of ability, age, culture, gender,” says Sonja Gaudet, regional access and inclusion liaison with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. “Everyone should have full access to different experiences.” Gaudet, a wheelchair user, consults with businesses and suggests ways they can improve within their built environment and also in the experiences they provide. (Site visits and accessibility consultations are offered to businesses that are part of the region’s “Biosphere Commitment Program—Sustainable and Responsible Tourism.”) Wineries might move tastings from a high bar to a low table, for example, while hotels lower the height of their beds. It’s part of a larger trend across Canada; the country has a goal of becoming barrier free by 2040. My city of 222,000, located a four-hour drive east of Vancouver, is well on its way. Here’s how to make the most of an accessible holiday in Kelowna. Best things to do in Kelowna Wine tours

With more than 40 wineries in town, sipping everything from auxerrois to zinfandel—with a view of sparkling Okanagan Lake—is a must. Many wineries have shifted to tableside tastings, a trend adopted during the pandemic to maintain distance between group—a practice that happens to be inclusive. “Generally speaking, wineries here are accessible in that they are often step-free,” says Kelowna resident Spring Hawes, a quadriplegic who uses a power wheelchair. “Most have accessible washrooms and many have a lowered counter area for tastings. They are usually quite spacious as well.” Cedar Creek Winery installed a bar along the entrance doorway that can be pushed by a wheelchair to open it. At Gray Monk Estate Winery, seated tastings can be paired with charcuterie, and Sandhill Wines downtown offers a variety of table heights depending on accessibility needs. There are also several wine tour companies, including Cheers! Okanagan Tours, West Kelowna Wine Tours, and Uncorked Okanagan Wine Tours, that have vans with lifts and space for wheelchairs on board. “We go that extra mile,” says Elizabeth Sutcliffe, a tour guide with Uncorked Okanagan Wine Tours. “Wineries are willing to do anything for guests regardless of their ability.” Bike rentals and multi-use trails Instead of lugging a heavy adapted bike on holiday, rent one from Kelowna Bike Rentals. Located downtown, the company lends out trikes, hand cycles, and upright and recumbent tandem bikes. This makes it easy for mobility-challenged tourists to get cycling the Waterfront Boardwalk or the city’s 186 miles of designated bike lanes. The new Okanagan Rail Trail begins downtown and winds north 32 miles past three blue lakes and numerous sandy beaches all the way to the city of Vernon. The path, a former railway line, is paved in town, with flat-packed gravel the rest of the way. There are accessible washrooms along the route, plus interpretive signs that tell the region’s Indigenous history. Myra Canyon, Kelowna’s flagship trail, follows another decommissioned rail line across 18 wooden train trestles and through two tunnels as it hugs steep canyon walls high above town. Riders can pedal as far as they like—it’s seven miles each way—and there are plenty of benches to stop and admire the view of rolling mountains across the lake.

