Sydney and Beyond: Wine and Whales in New South Wales

Day 8

Depart

Today you’ll have to close the flaps on your luxury tent and return to Sydney for the journey home—unless you had the foresight to ask Islands In the Sun to add on more days to visit other parts of New South Wales.



Every visit to the South Coast offers new perspectives and experiences. If you first visit when the grapes are just emerging on the vines, you’ll likely want to return for the harvest. Similarly, no visit to Sydney is like the previous one, thanks to its busy events calendar and the new restaurants, bars, and exhibits that open every month. As you start planning your next vacation in New South Wales, you’ll now know your way around and be ready to dive deeper into all that the state offers when you return.